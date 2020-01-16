Top price of £1525 paid for a 1250kg bull at Saintfield Mart

A larger entry of cattle at Wednesdays sale, with a strong demand for all types.

A lot of quality stock on offer.

Top price £1525 for a 1250kg bull.

FAT CATTLE: 90 fats sold to £1525 for a 1250kg Charolais bull, £122 per 100kg.

Bullocks sold to £1350 for a 730kg Aberdeen Angus, £185 per 100kg.

Cows sold to £1328 for a 820kg Charolais £162 per 100kg.

Leading prices: Killinchy producer Charolais bull 1250kg £122 £1525, Charolais cow 820kg £162 £1328, Comber producer Aberdeen Angus bullocks 730kg £185 £1350, 700kg £188 £1316, 700kg £184 £1288, Hereford bullocks 810kg £160 £1296, 710kg £173 £1228, 730kg £168 £1226, 690kg £172 £1186, Downpatrick producer Hereford cow 660kg £178 £1174, Kircubbin producer Belgian Blue heifer 580kg £196 £1136, Belgian Blue cow 620kg £176 £1091, Ballywalter producer Hereford cow 660kg £165 £1089, Ballynahinch producer Charolais cows 710kg £153 £1086, 710kg £151 £1072, 630kg £165 £1039, Comber producer Friesian cows 980kg £109 £1068, 820kg £127 £1041, 740kg £140 £1036, Kircubbin producer Friesian cows 780kg £132 £1029, 740kg £131 £969 and Kircubbin producer Friesian cow 640kg £155 £992.

BULLOCKS: 75 sold to £1300 for a 690kg Charolais (191).

Leading prices: Kircubbin producer Charolais 690kg £1300, 600kg £1160, 520kg £1045, 520kg £1020, 460kg £960, Moira producer Charolais 650kg £1280, 600kg £1190, 610kg £1150, 610kg £1150, 550kg £1120, 550kg £1115, 550kg £1100, 550kg £1095, 550kg £1090, 560kg £1090, 500kg £1080, 510kg £1080, 520kg £1080, 530kg £1080, 500kg £1070, 440kg £960, Downpatrick producer Belgian Blues 600kg £1100, 560kg £1055, 550kg £1040, 480kg £1005 and Downpatrick producer Aberdeen Angus 550kg £1100, 520kg £1070, 460kg £1020, 500kg £1020, 510kg £1000.

HEIFERS: 65 sold to £1340 for a 650kg Charolais (206).

Leading prices: Ballynahinch producer Charolais 650kg £1340, 630kg £1225, Ballynahinch producer Limousins 550kg £1050, 500kg £1005, Dromore producer Charolais 470kg £1000, 460kg £980, 470kg £980, 440kg £970, 450kg £960, Crossgar producer Aberdeen Angus 490kg £1000, 460kg £980, 420kg £900 and Saintfield producer Charolais 400kg £880, 390kg £840.

DROPPED CALVES: 70 sold to £380 for a Aberdeen Angus bull and £320 for a Belgian Blue heifer.

Leading prices: Annahilt producer Aberdeen Angus bulls £380, £340, £290 twice, Aberdeen Angus heifers £270, £240, Crossgar producer Belgian Blue bull £315, Newtownards producer Hereford bull £300, Crossgar producer Limousin bulls £300, £290 twice, Limousin heifer £300 and Dromara producer Friesian bulls £205, £190.