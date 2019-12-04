Top price of £1532 paid for a Limousin heifer at Saintfield Mart

Larger entry of cattle at Wednesday’s sale, sold to a flying trade.

Strong demand for all types.

Top price of the day £1532 for a Limousin heifer.

FAT CATTLE: 100 fats sold to £1532 for a 790kg Limousin heifer.

Cows sold to £1376 for a 930kg Saler, £148 per 100kg.

Other cows sold to £171 per 100kg, 770kg £1316.

Leading prices: Ballynahinch producer Limousin heifers 790kg £194 £1532, 700kg £194 £1358, 670kg £174 £1165, Crossgar producer Saler cows 930kg £148 £1376, 880kg £126 £1108, Killyleagh producer Blonde d’Aquitaine cows 770kg £171 £1316, 800kg £184 £1184, Downpatrick producer Charolais cows 730kg £146 £1065, 730kg £144 £1051, 720kg £140 £1008, Castlewellan producer Simmental cows 790kg £134 £1058, 820kg £124 £1016, Ballywalter producer Limousin cow 630kg £164 £1033, Downpatrick producer Abderdeen Angus cows 780kg £125 £998, 680kg £138 £938, Lisburn producer Friesian cows 910kg £108 £982, 720kg £130 £936, 820kg £110 £902 and Downpatrick producer Charolais cows 560kg £174 £974, 620kg £157 £973.

BULLOCKS: 120 bullocks sold to £1210 for a 650kg Abderdeen Angus (187).

Strong demand for lighter sorts, 300kg £810 for a Limousin (270).

Leading prices: Ballynahinch producer Abderdeen Angus 650kg £1210, 600kg £1190, 590kg £1060, 550kg £1000, Hillsborough producer Herefords 550kg £1120, 600kg £1085, Saintfield producer Belgian Blue 520kg £1095, 520kg £1000, Kesh producer Charolais 570kg £1020, 480kg £1000, 440kg £920, 400kg £900, 410kg £900, 420kg £900, Ballyhalbert producer Limousins 360kg £890, 350kg £880, 360kg £870, 300kg £810 twice, Bangor producer Belgian Blues 480kg £990, 460kg £960, 450kg £900, 360kg £800, Kesh producer Charolais 360kg £900, Strangeford producer Belgian Blues and Abderdeen Angus 500kg £1000, 400kg £920, 400kg £880, 390kg £855, 410kg £855, 400kg £810, 460kg £800, 320kg £790, Lisburn producer Herefords 440kg £910, 400kg £900, Carryduff producer Limousins 440kg £980, 450kg £960, 410kg £940, 400kg £925, 410kg £900 and Comber producer Abderdeen Angus 390kg £925, 350kg £885.

HEIFERS: 65 sold to £1050 for a 550kg Limousin.

Leading prices: Lisburn producer Limousins 550kg £1050, 490kg £970, 460kg £950, Kesh producer Blonde d’Aquitaine 500kg £1035, Downpatrick producer Blonde d’Aquitaine 450kg £940, 440kg £885, Ballygowan producer Belgian Blues 510kg £1020, 500kg £1000, 520kg £1000, 470kg £990, 430kg £920, Saintfield producer Charolais 470kg £1005, 500kg £990, Lisburn producer Aberdeen Angus 530kg £1000, 490kg £960, 470kg £950, Moira producer Lims 450kg £920, 400kg £900, 420kg £890, 390kg £855 and Bangor producer Belgian Blues 470kg £975, 460kg £880, 450kg £860.

SUCKLED CALVES: 45 sold to £900 for a 370kg Charolais bullock.

Leading prices: Dromore producer Charolais bullocks 370kg £900, 340kg £845, 370kg £820, 300kg £800, Lisburn producer Charolais bulls 390kg £880, 340kg £800 and Ballynahinch producer Aberdeen Angus bullocks 250kg £735, 260kg £700, Aberdeen Angus heifers 250kg £690, 300kg £690, 230kg £685, 210kg £620.

DROPPED CALVES: Sold to £360 for a Belgian Blue bull and £320 for a Blonde d’Aquitaine heifer.

Leading prices: Comber producer Belgian Blue bulls £360, £320, £290, Lisburn producer Limousin bulls £330, £300, Limousin heifer £280, Carryduff producer Blonde d’Aquitaine bull £290 Blonde d’Aquitaine heifer £320 and Downpatrick producer Aberdeen Angus bulls £320, £305, £270, Aberdeen Angus heifer £255.