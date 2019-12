Top price of £1565 paid for Limousin bullock at Markethill Mart

An entry of 550 cattle at Markethill on Saturday, November 30 continued to sell in a very firm demand for all classes of stock.

HEIFERS

The 220 heifers continued to sell in an excellent demand with prices edging up on the week.

Good quality heavy heifers sold steadily from £190 to £212 per 100 kilos for 676k Charolais at £1435 from a Newtownbutler farmer followed by £211 per 100 kilos for 634k Limousin at £1335 from a Keady producer.

Several top quality heifers sold from £200 to £210 per 100 kilos and from £1250 to £1395 each.

Good quality middleweights heifers sold from £195 to £227 per 100 kilos for 394k Limousin at £895 from a Keady producer followed by £216 per 100 kilos for 392k Char at £845 from a Keady farmer.

Top price middleweight £1025 for 498k Charolais at £206 from an Armagh producer. Second quality heifers sold from £160 to £175 per 100 kilos.

Heavy heifers

Newtownbutler farmer 676k £1435 £212.00; Keady farmer 564k £1195 £212.00; Keady farmer 634k £1335 £211.00; Loughgall farmer 602k £1265 £210.00; Loughgall farmer 632k £1325 £210.00; Loughgall farmer 616k £1275 £207.00; Newtownbutler farmer 674k £1395 £207.00; Keady farmer 592k £12235 £207.00 and Loughgall farmer 636k £1315 £207.00.

Middleweight heifers

Armagh farmer Keady farmer 392k £845 £216.00; Markethill farmer 436k £925 £212.00; Markethill farmer 456k £945 £207.00; Armagh farmer 456k £945 £207.00; Armagh farmer 498k £1025 £206.00; Markethill farmer 464k £945 £204.00; Markethill farmer 490k £985 £201.00 and Markethill farmer 476k £935 £196.00.

BULLOCKS

The 170 bullocks sold in a steady with good quality forward bullocks selling from £190 to £218 per 100 kilos for a 538k Limousin at £1175 from a Donaghcloney farmer followed by £214 per 100 kilos for 534k Charolais at £1145 from a Donacloney farmer.

Top price bullock £1565 for 758k Limousin at £206 from an Armagh producer.

Good quality middleweight sold from £190 to £211 per 100 kilos for 482k Aberdeen Angus at £1015 from a Tandragee producer.

Good quality Friesian bullocks sold from £135 to £158 per 100 kilos for 736k at £1165 from a Keady producer followed by £145 per 100 kilos for 670k at £975 from a Cullyhanna farmer.

Forward bullocks

Donaghcloney farmer 538k £1175 £218.00; Donaghcloney farmer 534k £1145 £214.00; Armagh farmer 588k £1235 £210.00; Rathfriland farmer 640k £1335 £209.00; Crossmaglen farmer 506k £1055 £209.00; Armagh farmer 758k £1565 £206.00; Dromore farmer 654k £1350 £206.00 and Armagh farmer 664k £1365 £206.00.

Middleweight bullocks

Tandragee farmer 482k £1015 £211.00; Warrenpoint farmer 464k £975 £210.00; Tandragee farmer 486k £995 £205.00; Warrenpoint farmer 490k £985 £201.00; Warrenpoint farmer 498k £995 £200.00; Armagh farmer 454k £905 £199.00; Armagh farmer 454k £905 £199.00 and Aghalee farmer 484k £955 £197.00.

Friesian bullocks

Armagh farmer 736k £1165 £158.00; Newry farmer 672k £975 £145.00; Newry farmer 652k £935 £143.00 and Poyntzpass farmer 556k £795 £143.00.

WEANLINGS

120 weanlings sold in a steady demand.

Good quality males selling from £230 to £282 per 100 kilos for 252k Limousin at £710 for a Markethill farmer followed by £277 per 100 kilos 242k Charolais at £670 from a Cladymore producer.

Top price male £895 for a 332k Charolais at £270 per 100 kilos from a Belleek farmer.

Good quality heifers sold from £200 to £278 for 214k Saler at £595 from a Markethill farmer followed by £270 per 100 kilos for 202k Charolais at £545 from a Cladymore farmer.

Top price heifer £820 for a 358k Charolais £229 from a Keady farmer.

Male weanlings

Markethill farmer 252k £710 £282.00; Cladymore farmer 242k £670 £277.00; Markethill farmer 266k £700 £263.00; Belleek farmer 316k £860 £272.00; Belleek farmer 332k £895 £270.00 and Belleek farmer 332k £895 £270.00.

Heifer weanlings

Markethill farmer 214k £595k £278.00; Cladymore farmer 202k £545 £270.00; Cladymore farmer 234k £615 £263.00; Rathfriland farmer 276k £720 £261.00; Rathfriland farmer 292k £730 £250.00; Cownpatrick farmer 246k £595 £242.00; Rathfriland farmer 294k £710 £242.00; Belleek farmer 318k £730 £230.00 and Keady farmer 358k £820 £229.00.