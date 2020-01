Top price of £1930 for calved heifer at Markethill Mart

Dairy stock sold to a top of £1930 at Markethill on Tuesday, January 14 paid for a calved heifer from a Cookstown farmer.

The same owner received £1660 and £1520 for calved heifers.

The same seller sold calved cows at £1700, £1410 and £1370.

CULL COWS

The 125 cull cows sold in a steady demand.

Good quality beef bred cows sold from £130 to £160 per 100 kilos for 670k at £1075 followed by £156 for 604k at £945.

Fleshed Friesians sold from £107 to £121 per 100 kilos for 668k at £805 and up to £865 for 780k at £110 per 100 kilos.

Second quality Friesians from £88 to £100 per 100 kilos and the poorest cows in very strong demand from £70 to £80 per 100 kilos.

Cull cows

Scarva farmer 670k £1075 £160.00; Lurgan farmer 604k £945 £156.00; Castlewellan farmer 714k £1115 £156.00; Derrynoose farmer 804k £1240 £154.00; Kilkeel farmer 684k £1025 £150.00; Lurgan farmer 632k £935 £148.00; Castlewellan farmer 702k £1035 £147.00; Kilkeel farmer 714k £1015 £142.00 and Leitrim farmer 712k £995 £140.00.

Friesian cull cows

Glenanne farmer 668k £805 £121.00; Newry farmer 718k £825 £115.00; Glenanne farmer 736k £835 £113.00; Castlewellan farmer 670k £745 £111.00; Kilkeel farmer 760k £845 £111.00; Richhill farmer 786k £865 £110.00; Donaghcloney farmer 726k £785 £108.00; Hamiltonsbawn farmer 646k £695 £108.00 and Kilkeel farmer 770k £825 £107.00.

CALVES

140 calves returned an excellent demand.

Good quality heifer calves sold steadily from £200 to £275 with a further three exceptionally good calves selling at £400, £360 and £340.

Good quality bull calves sold from £240 to £315 with a top of £340 for a Simmental bull.

Heifer calves

Belgian Blue £400; Belgian Blue £360; Belgian Blue £340; Aberdeen Angus £275; Aberdeen Angus £240; Belgian Blue £230 and Belgian Blue £225.

Bull calves

Simmental £340; Simmental £315; Simmental £300; Aberdeen Angus £300; Belgian Blue £295; Belgian Blue £290; Belgian Blue £285 and Aberdeen Angus £280.