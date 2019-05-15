Top price of 3,400gns at Blonde Society spring show and sale

The British Blonde Society held their annual spring show and sale at Carlisle on Saturday, May where a top price of 3,400gns was attained.

The leading price tag was for the first prize bull and overall champion Hallfield Nicol from P Weightman and Sons of Peterlee, Co Durham.

Cairneden Olivia

Nicol was sired by Aaron Jaigo and out of the Blackwater Ainsley daughter Hallfield Flurry.

The successful purchaser was Messrs Appleton from Elwick, Hartlepool.

Following this at 2,000gns was another from Messrs Weightman, Hallfield Nemo. Nemo had won 3rd prize in his class at the pre-sale show and was also sired by Aaron Jaigo but this time out of Hallfield Crystal.

He was knocked down to Messrs Ireland from Frizington, Cumbria.

Hilltop Oceanina

In the females A J Stott of Canonbie, Dumfriesshire sold his maiden heifer Hilltop Oceanina for 1,800gns.

Oceanina, who had won second prize in her class at the pre-sale show, was sired by Hallfield Jody and out of Hilltop Fizz.

She was purchased by Messrs Donaldson from Northallerton.

Averages: Bulls £2,835.00; females £1,890.00.

Sale sponsors – Dodd & Co.