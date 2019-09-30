Top price was £121 paid for Suffolk ewe lambs at Armoy Mart

A good turnout of 1,486 ewe lambs were on offer last Saturday and trade was good for a lot of third and fourth cut lambs.

Top price was £121 paid to Delargy Brothers, Cushendall for a pen of Suffolk ewe lambs.

LEADING PRICES

Jas and Sean Delargy, Cushendall, 12 Suffolk, £121, 12, £107, 6, £98.00. Francis McCurry, Cushendall, 10 Cheviot, £100, 10, £94.00. B and J Blaney, Cushendall, Mules, 10, £106, 8, £100, 10, £94.00, 10, £90.00, 9, £86.00. Trevor Butler, Ballyvoy, 16 S/C, £93.00. Des McCollum, Loughguile, 12 Mules, £91.00, 25, £88.00. Robert McKay, Carnlough, 12 Mules, £90.00, 11, £81.00. Martin Elliott, Loughguile, 11 Mules, £89.00, 12, £86.00, 13, £84.00. V and C Butler, Ballyvoy, 12 Mules, £90.00, 24, £88.00. Patsy McBride, Ballyvoy, 12 S/C, £92.00. Robert Magill, Larne, 16 Mules, £80.00. J J McAlister, Glendun, 12 Mules, £86.00. Damian McGarrel, Glenarm, 8 Mules, £81.00, 9, £80.00.

Auctioneers: Daniel McAlister and Son.