Top prices for fat lambs at Hilltown Mart

A large entry on Thursday sold to top prices at Hilltown Mart.

FAT LAMBS: Dromara farmer £80/24kg, Cabra farmer £79/25kg, £78/24kg, Newry farmer £79/25kg, £71/22kg, £70.50/22kg, Rathfriland farmer £77.50/24.5kg, Armagh farmer £76.50/26kg, Rostrevor farmer £76/26kg, £75/20kg, £71.50/22.5kg, Hilltown farmer £70/22.5kg, Katesbridge farmer £69/22.5kg.

STORE LAMBS: Mayobridge farmer £62/18kg, £56.50/17kg, £61/18.5kg, Cabra farmer £59/18.5kg, Hilltown farmer £57.50/17kg, £55.50/16.5kg, Lislea farmer £57/16kg, Rostrevor farmer £56.50/16kg

FAT EWES: Hilltown farmer £115, £70, Cabra farmer £94, £67, Kilkeel farmer £88, Rathfriland farmer £73. Banbridge farmer £72, Rostrevor farmer £71, Hilltown farmer £69.

BREEDING EWES: Hilltown farmer £118.

There was also a large entry for the Saturday sale

FAT LAMBS: Castlewellan farmers £87/20kg, £85/20kg, £71/23kg, 68.50/22kg, Rathfriland farmer £86.50/23.5kg, Kilcoo farmer £75.50/22kg, £71.50/23.5kg, Hilltown farmers £75/27kg, £74/19kg, £73/24.5kg, £72.50/24kg, £70/20kg, £69/20kg, Cabra farmer £72/23kg.

STORE LAMBS: Hilltown farmers £67/17.5kg, £65/17.5kg, £64.50/17kg, and £63/16kg, Castlewellan farmer £62.50/16.5kg, Rostrevor farmer £61.50/16kg.

FAT EWES: Kilkeel farmer £107, £106, £74, Hilltown farmers £100, £85, £75, Attical farmer £76.

BREEDING RAMS: Newry farmer £145, £130.