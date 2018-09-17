Top prices for Suffolks at annual sales

The Northern Ireland Branch of the Suffolk Sheep Society recently held sales in Omagh, Lisahally and Rathfriland.

Omagh Mart saw Judge Campbell Watson present the champion to Co. Tyrone breeders L&M Liggett, a Rhaeadr Vodka sired ram.

The Co. Tyrone breeders also took first in the pairs class with Hunter Stewart taking second. William Tait took first in the shearling class going on to take Reserve Champion selling for 540gns. Hunter Stewart made the top price of the day when his Ballynacanon Mcgregor sired ram sold for 1,000gns.

The sale at Lisahally proved a success for Elizabeth and James Gould when Judge Alastair Barkley awarded the Co. Antrim breeders the Champion title with their ram lamb going on to sell for 520gns. Richard Beattie took Reserve Champion going on to sell for 500gns.

Rathfriland was a successful event for Alfred and Norman Robinson when their first placed ram lamb was awarded the winning rosette from Judge William Montgomery and went on to take the Champion title with their Cairness Ignition sired lamb selling to 545gns. The Co. Down breeders also had success when their group of lambs took the winning rosettes.

Keith and Gordon McAdoo took first in the shearling class and went on to take Reserve Champion selling for 680gns.