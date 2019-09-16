Top prices paid for shearlings and ram lamb at Armoy Mart

NI Texel Society, Texel shearlings and ram lambs), Thursday, September 12: 96 Texel rams were catalogued for sale at Armoy last Thursday night and trade was good for the quality of sheep, poorer sorts were slower to sell.

Top price in the shearlings was £660 guineas and top priced ram lamb was £700 guineas.

SHEARLINGS

Austin Shaw, £660, £460. Murray Annett, £600, £520, £480. Graeme Martin, £620, £500. Danny McKay, £600. Nigel Ross, £640. Sam McAuley, £520, £300. Robert Mulligan, £400, £340. J and M Watson £500, £500, £380, £380, £360.

RAM LAMBS

Nigel Ross, £700, £400, £300. Robert Mulligan, £560, £390. Sam McAuley, £550, £500. Graeme Martin, £400. J and M Watson, £520, £290. R K Currie, £490, £340, £320. Victor Chestnutt, £400. Danny McKay, £350, £340. Alex Thompson, £300. Chris Mullan, £310, £300. Robert Calvin, £300. Megan Shaw, £360, £340. Austin Shaw, £350, £00, £460. Alan Irwin, £300. Murray Annett, £300. Jas Adams £340. Bryan Gardiner, £300.

Auctioneers: Daniel McAlister and Son.