Top quality stock on offer at Raphoe Christmas fatstock show and sale

There was a large entry of top quality stock on offer at the pinnacle event of the year at the Annual Christmas Fatstock Show and Sale on Friday, December 7th 2018 at Raphoe Livestock Mart with the main sponsor of the show being Smyths Daleside Animal Feeds, Ballindrait, Lifford.

The trade surpassed all expectations as prices have fluctuated with uncertainty over the last few months.

Laurna McGlinchey from Glencolmcille witht eh Reserve Cahmpion Heifer at the Raphoe Mart Fatstock Show and Sale on Friday last. Photo Clive Wasson

The lively trade can be attributed to bidders being plentiful with factory agents from Northern Ireland, southern Ireland and butchers which resulted in the almost total clearance of top quality stock on offer.

Huge credit and congratulations to the exhibitors on the day for the outstanding quality produced.

The judge on the day was Sam Carmichael who well and truly had a difficult task.

The supreme champion of the show was purchased by Brian Lafferty, Raphoe and the Housewife’s Choice was purchased by EWS Donegal Town.

Raphoe Mart has stated that such events would not be possible to host without the generosity of their sponsors to whom they expressed their sincere appreciation.

The main sponsor – Smyths Daleside Feeds, Ballindrait

S O S Tyre and Battery Centre, Raphoe; Friels Bar and Restaurant, Raphoe; Foyle Donegal, Carrigans; Raphoe Hardware and Grain; Lifford Credit Union; R and D Johnston Electrical, Glenmaquin; Fleming Steel, St Johnston, FBD Insurance PLC, Letterkenny; Bertie Cole, Steel Supplies, Roofing materials and farm buildings, Raphoe; Ulster Bank, Sligo; AIB PLC, Ballybofey; Clonleigh Co-Op, Castlefin, ; CallOil Burt; BizzPrint, Letterkenny; Stewart and MacLochlainn, Accountants, Letterkenny; Wauchope Contractors, Castlefin; Mark Mc Connell, Agri Consultant, Stranorlar; Dovea A I Services - Pearse McNamee; Stewarts Animal Feeds – Paul McGlynn,; Inisleigh Farm Foods, Newtowncunningham; Osmonds Veterinary Suppliers – Damien McGlynn; Robert Brownlee - Natural Nutrition

Also the mart wishes to extend its sincere thanks and gratitude to the customers on the day and to the customers who support their sales on a weekly basis both buyers and sellers.

Results as follows:

CLASS 1 – BEST FAT COW: 1st– Roy and Clive Stevenson, Letterkenny; 2nd– William Mc Carron, Newtowncunningham; 3rd– Peter Duggan, Castlefin

CLASS 2 – HOUSEWIFE’S CHOICE UNDER 600 KGS – MALE OR FEMALE: 1st– Christian Wilson, Raphoe; 2nd- Christian Wilson, Raphoe; 3rd– David Mc Keown, Quigley’s Point

CLASS 3 – BEST HEIFER – NO TEETH: 1st – William Magee, Raphoe; 2nd – Mark Mc Menamin, Killygordon; 3rd – Malachy Mulligan, Co. Monaghan

CLASS 4 – BEST HEIFER – 2 OR MORE TEETH: 1st– Alana Mc Laughlin, Carndonagh – also the champion heifer and overall reserve champion of the show; 2nd – Seamus Mc Glinchey, Glencolmcille – also the reserve champion heifer; 3rd – Roy and Clive Stevenson, Letterkenny

CLASS 5 – BEST PAIR OF FEMALES: 1st – Martin Tinney, Letterkenny; 2nd – Robert Tait, Convoy; 3rd – Robert Kee Jnr., Letterkenny

CLASS 6 – BEST BULLOCK – 2 OR MORE TEETH: 1st – Bobby Patterson, Raphoe – also the reserve champion bullock; 2nd – Dan Noone, Clonmany; 3rd – Joshua Miller, Letterkenny

CLASS 7 – BEST BULLOCK – 2 OR MORE TEETH: 1st – Clive Barnett, Raphoe – also champion bullock and supreme champion of the show; 2nd – Paul Doherty, Malin; 3rd – Paul McDaid, Ramelton

CLASS 8 – BEST PAIR OF MALES: 1st – Bobby Patterson, Raphoe; 2nd – Kevin Nicholas, Muff; 3rd – N/A