Top showing from Beltex females

Females excelled in the Beltex classes at the Balmoral Show with Shearling Ewes ‘tapped out’ by judge Paul Tippetts to take the top two spots on the day.

Andrew McCutcheon’s Bodoney Dynamite ET was named Supreme Champion while Elizabeth McAllister’s Artnagullion Drizello ET lifted the Reserve Champion title.

John Harbinson's class-winning Ewe Lamb.

The Supreme Champion, described by judge, Paul Tippetts as “having the X-factor and being very correct and very stylish”, was sired by Hackney Wonderboy and is out of College Amazing ET.

The Reserve Champion, Artnagullion Drizello ET, described by Paul as “very flashy” was sired by Tercrosset Blaze to a home-bred ewe.

Andrew and son, Jamie McCutcheon’s Aged Ewe, Bodoney Blackey, also won its class and they came second in the ewe lamb class.

The pair went on to win the Group of three whilst taking runner-up spot in the Pair of Lambs.

Elizabeth McAllister won the Ram Lamb class with a lamb sired by Rathbone Tony and out of the same home-bred ewe that was Dam to the Reserve Champion. The lamb went on to take the Male Champion title.

Beltex Sheep Society Chairman, John Harbinson from Limavady, also had a good show winning the Aged Ram class and coming first and second in the Shearling Ram class along with a second place in the Ram Lamb class. He also had a first in the Ewe Lamb class along with a win in the Pair of Lambs. His Shearling Ram class winner was named Reserve Male Champion.

The Perpetual Challenge Cup for the best home-bred sheep, presented by Brendan Arthurs, was won by Andrew McCutcheon’s Supreme Champion, Bodoney Dynamite ET while Elizabeth McAllister’s Artnagullion Drizello ET was Reserve.

It was an excellent Balmoral debut for Richmond Beauties Beltex from Dungannon with a fourth place in the Ewe Lamb class and fifth in the Aged Ewe class.

The Beltex classes were sponsored by ABP.

Supreme Champion: Bodoney Dynamite ET, Shearling Ewe, Andrew McCutcheon, Bodoney Flock, Trillick.

Reserve Champion: Artnagullion Drizello ET, Shearling Ewe, Elizabeth

McAllister, Artnagullion Flock, Kells.