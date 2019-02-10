Top steaks revealed in survey

Popular consumer magazine Good Housekeeping has just carried out a survey to search out the best steak they could find for that special Valentine’s Day meal.

They taste tested the best available offering from all the major retailers and of the 16 steaks in the survey it was the Hereford Sirloin from the Co-Op’s Irresistible range which came out on top.

This product is supplied through the Dunbia Hereford beef scheme and is 28 day aged to intensify the flavour and tenderness.

The Hereford breed delivers beef with a distinctive succulence in the meat which ensures a good eating experience.

The judges commented that the winning steak was “a thick cut of meat with a crisp trimming of fat. Deliciously rich, this steak had a salted aroma which attracted our testers and they found it extremely juicy and succulent. Once seared the fat crisps up, making an overall richly indulgent eat.”