Top Talbenny bird from Coalisland

Trevor Griffith with 1st Eastway, 1st section C, 2nd Open NIPA Fermoy 5 Bird and granddaughter Charlotte holding 2nd Eastway 2nd section C, 3rd Open.
The NIPA were in Talbenny for their second channel race of the season.

The birds were liberated on Sunday 10/06/18 at 9.00 am into a light easterly wind.

Pictured on their wedding day - Cyril & Hilary - Mr & Mrs Cyril Beattie, Portadown

Top bird on the day winning 1st Club Coalisland, 1st Sect E (148/2,526) & 1st Open (724/10,199) belongs to E Grew vel 1306 ypm.

Section C Report

Top bird in Section C winning 1st Club Muckamore, 1st Sect C (149/2,162) & 60th Open NIPA is the top racing loft of John White.

Abbey Social: 7/67 1st 2nd Fegan & McAdorey 1211, 1200, 3rd T Lyttle 1168, 4th M Kelly & Sons 1158.

McGimpsey Bros - Ards HPS - 1st Sect F Fermoy Five Bird Championship

Ballycarry: 1st Lynch Bros 1206, 2nd 3rd B McCammon 1153, 1138, 4th NJ Arthurs 1136.

Ballyclare HPS: 16/194 1st 2nd Higginson & Fasciola 1207, 1200, 3rd 4th G & R Lawrie 1188, 1187. Higginson & Fasciolo recorded their 5th win of the season from Talbenny 2. Their latest winner is a yearling Vandebeele cock raced on widowhood. Their 2nd pigeon is last week’s winner a yearling Herman Ceusters Hen.  Third and fourth is the consistent loft of G & C Lawrie.

Carrick & Dist HPS: 6/100 1st 2nd Elliott Bros 1192, 1169, 3rd T Creighton & Son 1155, 4th W Degnan & T McKee 1153.

Carrick Social: 10/192 1st 3rd D & J Armstrong & Son 1203, 1161, 2nd WR McClean 1185, 4th R Skelton 1161.

Kevin Murray - Killyleagh & Dist - 1st Sect F Talbenny.

Doagh & Dist HPS: 12/229 1st J & R Scott 1247, 2nd S & A Leitch 1226, 3rd A & N Lewis 1219, 4th B & M Gilmore 1214 . Winning the second channel race of the season is Jordan and Robert Scott with the same bird that was 1st Sect & 8th Open NIPA last week. This week it is 3rd Sect C. Breeding: Bred from a stock pair purchased from D & J Campbell – Eastway

Eastway HPS: 10/151 1st D McElhone 1230, 2nd 4th M & T Griffiths 1228, 1224, 3rd D & J Campbell 1224.

Glenarm & Dist HPS: 1st A McNaughton 1208, 2nd 4th O O’Neill & Son 1161, 1047, 3rd McKillop & McKinley 1128.

Horseshoe HPS: 10/136 1st J McWhirter 1169, 2nd A Clements 1166, 3rd W Ferguson 1163, 4th K & D Hagans 1160.

Jeff Greenaway - Dromore - 1st Sect D Talbenny

Kingsmoss: 10/116 1st PR Wilson 1230, 2nd Connor Bros & Sons 1226, 3rd 4th Knowles & Hill 1179, 1149.

Larne & Dist HPS: 19/292 1st 3rd Rea & Magill 1212, 1202 , 2nd Beggs & Hall 1205, 4th R Mills & Son 1196.

Ligoniel & Dist HPS: 1st McMurray & Anderson 1233, 2nd A Taylor & Son 1231, 3rd W O’Boyle 1230.

Wheatfield: 1st J & D Braniff 1254, 2nd 3rd J Ferrin & Sons 1234, 1181, 4th D M & G Ferguson 1177.

Section D Report:

Top bird in Section D winning 1st Club Dromore, 1st Sect D (82/1,207) & 45th Open NIPA is the top racing loft of Jeff Greenaway.

G & S Owens - Colin - Winners 1st Sect D & 1st Open NIPA Fermoy Five Bird Championship

Colin: 1st Johnston Bros 1241, 2nd O & MK Monaghan 1236, 3rd J Gregory & Sons 1234.

Dromara: 1st N Black & Son 1241, 2nd 3rd Russell Bros 1210, 1205.

Dromore HPS: 1st 3rd J Greenaway 1267, 1249, 2nd J Vage & Son 1258.

Dunedin: 1st I Hawthorne 1155, 2nd A & J Brown 1153, 3rd P McLean 1152.

Glenavy: 1st I Gibb & Sons 1260, 2nd 3rd D Coulter 1259, 1234.

Harmony HPS: 1st 2nd 3rd D Irvine 1190, 1174, 1170.

Hillsborough & Maze 10/140 1st 3rd Lyons & Kennedy 1276, 1250, 2nd Kennedy & Lyons 1266, 4th E Russell 1243.

Kingswood 7/103 1st R & J Conlane 1246, 2nd D & L Jackson & Dtrs, 3rd 4th J Galbraith & Son.

Lisburn & Dist: 21/301 1st S Briggs 1234.8, 2nd S & A Hanna 1234.1, 3rd Spence Bros 1221, 4th R Topping & Son 1218.

Section F Report:

Top bird in Section F winning 1st Sect F (48/580) is K Murray - Killyleagh & Dist HPS. Kevin’s latest top performer was a previous winner in 2017 - 1st Club 2nd Talbenny, 4th Club Bude & 2nd Club (beat by loftmate) 2nd Sect & 33rd Open NIPA Penzance plus winner of RPRA Meritorious Award – Sect F 2017.

Ards HPS: 1st 4th McGimpsey Bros 1176, 1099, 2nd T Large & Dtrs 1118, 3rd B Griffiths 1101. Winner is a 2 year old blue ck. This cock was 2nd Club 9th Sect last week from Talbenny. Breeding : Sire is “ O So Sharp” winner 5 x 1sts & 2 x 1sts Sect - Dam is “80 Hen” - Dtr “The Navigator” - Best Jeff Greenaway and Mike Lycett breeding.

Comber Central: 1st G. Marshall 1180, 2nd D McQuaid 1136, 3rd D George 1113.

Corrigs HPS: 9/142 1st 2nd 3rd G & P Brown 1175, 1174, 1167, 3rd Pritchard Bros 1146.

Killyleagh & Dist: 1st K Murray 1202, 2nd 3rd McCarton & Woodside 1150, 1150.

Killyleagh Central: 1st C Healy 1201, 2nd McComb Bros 1137, 3rd J & P Rice 1134.

Section G Report:

Top bird in Section G, winning 1st Club Ballyholland, 1st Sect G (67/1,281) and 3rd Open NIPA is Cormac O’Hare & Daughter. Their latest top performer is a 3 year old blue bar cock, racing roundabout. Breeding: Pure Darragh bloodlines – A direct Son of their 5th Open Kings Cup & Rose Bowl Winner.

Ballyholland: 10/216 1st C O’Hare & Dtr 1300, 2nd 3rd A McAteer & Sons 1295, 1275

Banbridge: 1st 2nd EG Sands & Son 1292, 1273, 3rd McDowell Bros & Son 1263

Drumnavaddy: 13/153 1st 3rd 4th McGrath & McParland 1270, 1239, 1233, 2nd W McDowell & Son 1257.

Millvale: 12/228 1st M Fegan & Son 1285, 2nd N Murtagh 1270.9, 3rd G Murphy 1270.3, 4th W & J Chambers 1265.

Newry & Dist: 1st 2nd R Williamson 1296, 1296, 3rd G Dixon 1293.

Newry City: 1st 2nd 3rd Donnelly Bros 1263, 1258, 1253.

NorthSouth Fed: 42/966 1st C O’Hare & Dtr 1300, 2nd 3rd 8th R Williamson 1296, 1296, 1282, 4th A McAteer & Sons 1295, 5th 9th G Dixon 1293, 1279, 6th Mark Maguire & Son 1285, 7th M Fegan & Son 1285, 10th Mal Maguire & Son 127 .

NIPA FERMOY FIVE BIRD CHAMPIONSHIP O/B 2018

The N.I.P.A. were in Fermoy also at the weekend for their annual Fermoy Five Bird Championship. The birds were liberated on Saturday 9/06/18 at 9.05 am into a light easterly wind. Top bird on the day winning 1st Club Colin , 1st Sect D (47/227) & 1st Open (433/2,037) belongs to G & S Owens - vel 1469.7 ypm. The father/son partnership, managed by son Stephen, timed their blue widowhood cock, a gift bird, bred by good friend Gordon Parker. Breeding: DirkVanDenBulck/Leo Heremans.

SECTION C

Top two birds in Section C winning 1st 2nd Club Eastway, 1st 2nd Sect C (65/299 & 2nd 3rd Open is the partnership of M & T Griffiths. Their latest top performer is a son of “Squadron Leader Ted” when paired to a hen which also won the NIPA open.  The second pigeon was bred by clubmate D & J Campbell.

SECTION D

See Opening Report

SECTION F

Top bird in Section F winning 1st club Ards HPS & 1st Sect F (27/117) is the top racing partnership McGimpsey Bros. Their latest top performer is a 2 year old dark cheq pied cock “Thunder Snow.” This cock won 1st Sect Mullingar 2017. He is a brother to “The Magician” - Winner 3 x 1st Sect F - “Dick Turpin” – Winner 1st Sect F & 4th Open NIPA Roscarberry. Breeding: Sire “Starman” - Dam “Snow Fairy”. Top Breeding Couple – They have bred cocks to win 5 x 1sts Section. They have also bred 2 x 1st Section winners with other pairings. “Starman” is half brother to “Churchill” – NIPA Champion Old Bird 2017. Breeding: Best of Jeff Greenaway, Mike Lycett and A & L Painter.

SECTION G

Top bird in Section G winning 1st Club Harmony HPS, 1st Sect G (48/231) & 5th Open is the top racing partnership of Delaney & McCambridge. Their latest top performer, a hen, is a full sister to their NIPA Fermoy Open Winner last season and won the Harmony Gold Ring Race as a youngster. Breeding: Jacobs/Van Den Bulck.

YOUNGSTERS ON OFFER

2018 youngsters on offer. Ready now. Top Winning Bloodlines - The very best of Dirk Van Den Bulck, Leo Hermans, Van Herks. Winners galore in the breeding - Van Rijns, Janssens, Soontjens, Long Distance Stock Etc.Interested – Tel 07737275820

HAPPY ANNIVERSARY

I would like to send my heartiest congratulations to Cyril and Hilary Beattie, Portadown, who celebrated their 40th wedding anniversary at the weekend - 10th June 2018. Cyril and Hilary are both well known in the pigeon fraternity as the proud owners of H Beattie & Son - Bird & Pet Food Suppliers, Portadown.

Cyril & Hilary pictured celebrating their 40th Wedding Anniversary at the weekend

Delaney & McCambridge - Harmony HPS - 1st Sect G Fermoy Five Bird.

Cormac O'Hare - C O'Hare & Dtr - Ballyholland - 1st Sect G Talbenny

