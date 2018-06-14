Top Talbenny bird from Coalisland

The NIPA were in Talbenny for their second channel race of the season.

The birds were liberated on Sunday 10/06/18 at 9.00 am into a light easterly wind.

Top bird on the day winning 1st Club Coalisland, 1st Sect E (148/2,526) & 1st Open (724/10,199) belongs to E Grew vel 1306 ypm.

Section C Report

Top bird in Section C winning 1st Club Muckamore, 1st Sect C (149/2,162) & 60th Open NIPA is the top racing loft of John White.

Abbey Social: 7/67 1st 2nd Fegan & McAdorey 1211, 1200, 3rd T Lyttle 1168, 4th M Kelly & Sons 1158.

McGimpsey Bros - Ards HPS - 1st Sect F Fermoy Five Bird Championship

Ballycarry: 1st Lynch Bros 1206, 2nd 3rd B McCammon 1153, 1138, 4th NJ Arthurs 1136.

Ballyclare HPS: 16/194 1st 2nd Higginson & Fasciola 1207, 1200, 3rd 4th G & R Lawrie 1188, 1187. Higginson & Fasciolo recorded their 5th win of the season from Talbenny 2. Their latest winner is a yearling Vandebeele cock raced on widowhood. Their 2nd pigeon is last week’s winner a yearling Herman Ceusters Hen. Third and fourth is the consistent loft of G & C Lawrie.

Carrick & Dist HPS: 6/100 1st 2nd Elliott Bros 1192, 1169, 3rd T Creighton & Son 1155, 4th W Degnan & T McKee 1153.

Carrick Social: 10/192 1st 3rd D & J Armstrong & Son 1203, 1161, 2nd WR McClean 1185, 4th R Skelton 1161.

Kevin Murray - Killyleagh & Dist - 1st Sect F Talbenny.

Doagh & Dist HPS: 12/229 1st J & R Scott 1247, 2nd S & A Leitch 1226, 3rd A & N Lewis 1219, 4th B & M Gilmore 1214 . Winning the second channel race of the season is Jordan and Robert Scott with the same bird that was 1st Sect & 8th Open NIPA last week. This week it is 3rd Sect C. Breeding: Bred from a stock pair purchased from D & J Campbell – Eastway

Eastway HPS: 10/151 1st D McElhone 1230, 2nd 4th M & T Griffiths 1228, 1224, 3rd D & J Campbell 1224.

Glenarm & Dist HPS: 1st A McNaughton 1208, 2nd 4th O O’Neill & Son 1161, 1047, 3rd McKillop & McKinley 1128.

Horseshoe HPS: 10/136 1st J McWhirter 1169, 2nd A Clements 1166, 3rd W Ferguson 1163, 4th K & D Hagans 1160.

Jeff Greenaway - Dromore - 1st Sect D Talbenny

Kingsmoss: 10/116 1st PR Wilson 1230, 2nd Connor Bros & Sons 1226, 3rd 4th Knowles & Hill 1179, 1149.

Larne & Dist HPS: 19/292 1st 3rd Rea & Magill 1212, 1202 , 2nd Beggs & Hall 1205, 4th R Mills & Son 1196.

Ligoniel & Dist HPS: 1st McMurray & Anderson 1233, 2nd A Taylor & Son 1231, 3rd W O’Boyle 1230.

Wheatfield: 1st J & D Braniff 1254, 2nd 3rd J Ferrin & Sons 1234, 1181, 4th D M & G Ferguson 1177.

Section D Report:

Top bird in Section D winning 1st Club Dromore, 1st Sect D (82/1,207) & 45th Open NIPA is the top racing loft of Jeff Greenaway.

G & S Owens - Colin - Winners 1st Sect D & 1st Open NIPA Fermoy Five Bird Championship

Colin: 1st Johnston Bros 1241, 2nd O & MK Monaghan 1236, 3rd J Gregory & Sons 1234.

Dromara: 1st N Black & Son 1241, 2nd 3rd Russell Bros 1210, 1205.

Dromore HPS: 1st 3rd J Greenaway 1267, 1249, 2nd J Vage & Son 1258.

Dunedin: 1st I Hawthorne 1155, 2nd A & J Brown 1153, 3rd P McLean 1152.

Glenavy: 1st I Gibb & Sons 1260, 2nd 3rd D Coulter 1259, 1234.

Harmony HPS: 1st 2nd 3rd D Irvine 1190, 1174, 1170.

Hillsborough & Maze 10/140 1st 3rd Lyons & Kennedy 1276, 1250, 2nd Kennedy & Lyons 1266, 4th E Russell 1243.

Kingswood 7/103 1st R & J Conlane 1246, 2nd D & L Jackson & Dtrs, 3rd 4th J Galbraith & Son.

Lisburn & Dist: 21/301 1st S Briggs 1234.8, 2nd S & A Hanna 1234.1, 3rd Spence Bros 1221, 4th R Topping & Son 1218.

Section F Report:

Top bird in Section F winning 1st Sect F (48/580) is K Murray - Killyleagh & Dist HPS. Kevin’s latest top performer was a previous winner in 2017 - 1st Club 2nd Talbenny, 4th Club Bude & 2nd Club (beat by loftmate) 2nd Sect & 33rd Open NIPA Penzance plus winner of RPRA Meritorious Award – Sect F 2017.

Ards HPS: 1st 4th McGimpsey Bros 1176, 1099, 2nd T Large & Dtrs 1118, 3rd B Griffiths 1101. Winner is a 2 year old blue ck. This cock was 2nd Club 9th Sect last week from Talbenny. Breeding : Sire is “ O So Sharp” winner 5 x 1sts & 2 x 1sts Sect - Dam is “80 Hen” - Dtr “The Navigator” - Best Jeff Greenaway and Mike Lycett breeding.

Comber Central: 1st G. Marshall 1180, 2nd D McQuaid 1136, 3rd D George 1113.

Corrigs HPS: 9/142 1st 2nd 3rd G & P Brown 1175, 1174, 1167, 3rd Pritchard Bros 1146.

Killyleagh & Dist: 1st K Murray 1202, 2nd 3rd McCarton & Woodside 1150, 1150.

Killyleagh Central: 1st C Healy 1201, 2nd McComb Bros 1137, 3rd J & P Rice 1134.

Section G Report:

Top bird in Section G, winning 1st Club Ballyholland, 1st Sect G (67/1,281) and 3rd Open NIPA is Cormac O’Hare & Daughter. Their latest top performer is a 3 year old blue bar cock, racing roundabout. Breeding: Pure Darragh bloodlines – A direct Son of their 5th Open Kings Cup & Rose Bowl Winner.

Ballyholland: 10/216 1st C O’Hare & Dtr 1300, 2nd 3rd A McAteer & Sons 1295, 1275

Banbridge: 1st 2nd EG Sands & Son 1292, 1273, 3rd McDowell Bros & Son 1263

Drumnavaddy: 13/153 1st 3rd 4th McGrath & McParland 1270, 1239, 1233, 2nd W McDowell & Son 1257.

Millvale: 12/228 1st M Fegan & Son 1285, 2nd N Murtagh 1270.9, 3rd G Murphy 1270.3, 4th W & J Chambers 1265.

Newry & Dist: 1st 2nd R Williamson 1296, 1296, 3rd G Dixon 1293.

Newry City: 1st 2nd 3rd Donnelly Bros 1263, 1258, 1253.

NorthSouth Fed: 42/966 1st C O’Hare & Dtr 1300, 2nd 3rd 8th R Williamson 1296, 1296, 1282, 4th A McAteer & Sons 1295, 5th 9th G Dixon 1293, 1279, 6th Mark Maguire & Son 1285, 7th M Fegan & Son 1285, 10th Mal Maguire & Son 127 .

NIPA FERMOY FIVE BIRD CHAMPIONSHIP O/B 2018

The N.I.P.A. were in Fermoy also at the weekend for their annual Fermoy Five Bird Championship. The birds were liberated on Saturday 9/06/18 at 9.05 am into a light easterly wind. Top bird on the day winning 1st Club Colin , 1st Sect D (47/227) & 1st Open (433/2,037) belongs to G & S Owens - vel 1469.7 ypm. The father/son partnership, managed by son Stephen, timed their blue widowhood cock, a gift bird, bred by good friend Gordon Parker. Breeding: DirkVanDenBulck/Leo Heremans.

SECTION C

Top two birds in Section C winning 1st 2nd Club Eastway, 1st 2nd Sect C (65/299 & 2nd 3rd Open is the partnership of M & T Griffiths. Their latest top performer is a son of “Squadron Leader Ted” when paired to a hen which also won the NIPA open. The second pigeon was bred by clubmate D & J Campbell.

SECTION D

See Opening Report

SECTION F

Top bird in Section F winning 1st club Ards HPS & 1st Sect F (27/117) is the top racing partnership McGimpsey Bros. Their latest top performer is a 2 year old dark cheq pied cock “Thunder Snow.” This cock won 1st Sect Mullingar 2017. He is a brother to “The Magician” - Winner 3 x 1st Sect F - “Dick Turpin” – Winner 1st Sect F & 4th Open NIPA Roscarberry. Breeding: Sire “Starman” - Dam “Snow Fairy”. Top Breeding Couple – They have bred cocks to win 5 x 1sts Section. They have also bred 2 x 1st Section winners with other pairings. “Starman” is half brother to “Churchill” – NIPA Champion Old Bird 2017. Breeding: Best of Jeff Greenaway, Mike Lycett and A & L Painter.

SECTION G

Top bird in Section G winning 1st Club Harmony HPS, 1st Sect G (48/231) & 5th Open is the top racing partnership of Delaney & McCambridge. Their latest top performer, a hen, is a full sister to their NIPA Fermoy Open Winner last season and won the Harmony Gold Ring Race as a youngster. Breeding: Jacobs/Van Den Bulck.

YOUNGSTERS ON OFFER

HAPPY ANNIVERSARY

I would like to send my heartiest congratulations to Cyril and Hilary Beattie, Portadown, who celebrated their 40th wedding anniversary at the weekend - 10th June 2018. Cyril and Hilary are both well known in the pigeon fraternity as the proud owners of H Beattie & Son - Bird & Pet Food Suppliers, Portadown.

Delaney & McCambridge - Harmony HPS - 1st Sect G Fermoy Five Bird.