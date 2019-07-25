Top Tyrone stock judgers and silage assessors decided

The results from the Co Tyrone YFCU stock judging and silage assessment have been revealed. Congratulations to all those who took part.
Dairy stock judging and silage assessment
First place honours:
Jack Clarke (18-21 age group) and Lynsay Hawkes (21-25 age group) from Seskinore YFC took first place in their age categories in the silage assessment final.
Other notable successes:
Dairy
12-14:
3rd place, Allister Crawford, Seskinore YFC
14-16
4th place, Piaras McCarron, Trillick YFC
18-21
2nd place, Jack Clarke, Seskinore YFC
21-25
4th place, Lynsay Hawkes, Seskinore YFC
Silage
12-14
2nd place, Allistair Crawford, Seskinore YFC
Beef and sheep stock judging
Margaret Little, from Cookstown YFC has placed first in Northern Ireland in the YFCU Beef stock judging competition, 25-30 age category.
Other members who achieved notable success at the competition include:
4th place, beef, 14 - 16 age category: Thomas Kerr, Trillick and District YFC
3rd place, sheep, 12 - 14 age category: Allister Crawford, Seskinore YFC
4th place, sheep, 14 - 16 age category: Joshua Keys, Seskinore YFC
3rd place, sheep, 21 - 25 age category: Lyndsay Hawkes, Seskinore YFC