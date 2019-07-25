Top Tyrone stock judgers and silage assessors decided

The results from the Co Tyrone YFCU stock judging and silage assessment have been revealed. Congratulations to all those who took part.

Dairy stock judging and silage assessment

Phillip Crawford from Seskinore YFC taking part in the dairy stock judging competition

First place honours:

Jack Clarke (18-21 age group) and Lynsay Hawkes (21-25 age group) from Seskinore YFC took first place in their age categories in the silage assessment final.

Other notable successes:

Dairy

Seskinore YFC stock judgers

12-14:

3rd place, Allister Crawford, Seskinore YFC

14-16

4th place, Piaras McCarron, Trillick YFC

Stock judging competition participants

18-21

2nd place, Jack Clarke, Seskinore YFC

21-25

4th place, Lynsay Hawkes, Seskinore YFC

Margaret Little from Cookstown YFC, who achieved first place in the 25-30 beef stock judging competition

Silage

12-14

2nd place, Allistair Crawford, Seskinore YFC

Beef and sheep stock judging

Margaret Little, from Cookstown YFC has placed first in Northern Ireland in the YFCU Beef stock judging competition, 25-30 age category.

Other members who achieved notable success at the competition include:

4th place, beef, 14 - 16 age category: Thomas Kerr, Trillick and District YFC

3rd place, sheep, 12 - 14 age category: Allister Crawford, Seskinore YFC

4th place, sheep, 14 - 16 age category: Joshua Keys, Seskinore YFC

3rd place, sheep, 21 - 25 age category: Lyndsay Hawkes, Seskinore YFC