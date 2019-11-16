Top Ulster Beef Shorthorn herds recognised at prizegiving event

Local Beef Shorthorn breeders enjoyed their annual dinner and prize giving recently in the Greenvale Hotel, Cookstown.
Special guests for the evening were James Porter of the Uppermill herd based at Gill Hall, Dromore and Bryan Wilson of Glenarm Estates.
James judged the pedigree section of the herd competition while Bryan judged the commercial herds.
Both men gave excellent slide presentations using photographs of all the herds they had visited before moving on to the presentation of prizes.
James had a significant amount of travelling to visit the 19 pedigree herds entered spread across five counties and he did an excellent job of sorting the class winners between large and small herds and picking his overall champion.
It proved a memorable evening for the Mullaglass herd of Richard Henning who not only scooped the overall championship but also the awards for stock bull, cow family and bull calf.
Reserve overall went to the Cherryvalley herd owned by Dr Peter Fitzgerald from Crumlin.
The herd was represented by herd manager Stephen Williamson and also the lifted the award for group of heifers.
It was encouraging to see a number of recently established herds featuring in the awards.
Alfie Shaw’s Glebefarm herd won the small herd section and picked up the overall brood cow award.
Windsorhouse shorthorns owned by Andrew and Gregory Hamill picked up the overall heifer calf award while J P McFadden was breeder of the overall stock bull and his Linhill herd was second in the small herd section where he also picked up the bull calf award and was runner up for brood cow, cow family and group of heifers.
The commercial herd section, for those suckler producers using a Beef Shorthorn bull was introduced in 2018 and saw entries more than double on the year.
This was a close contest with the eventual winner being Robert Patton of Islandmagee who also lifted the award for best group of commercial heifers and stock bull.
Runner up was well known commercial cattle producer David Henderson from Lisbellaw, who also picked up the bull calf and heifer calf awards.
Tom Morrow, Killinchy had the best group of steers while club secretary, Barry Fitzsimons capped a memorable evening by taking third overall.
Thanks go to Michael McIlhatton and his staff at the Greenvale Hotel, Cookstown not only for a superb meal but also top class service.
The beef was supplied by Hannon Meats and was (of course) Beef Shorthorn.
The next event on the calendar is the annual calf show on Saturday 7th December at Kilrea Mart.
Classes are available for pedigree and commercial calves born from June 2018 onwards.
Entry forms available from club secretary Barry Fitzsimons on 07801123966.
Results
Champion herd: Mullaglass, R Henning
Reserve champion herd: Cherryvalley, Dr P Fitzgerald
Stock bull: Linhill Kevin, R Henning
Brood cow: Glenisla Waterloo Andrea, A Shaw
Cow family: Mullaglass Margo, R Henning
Bull calf: Priestland Cain 5th, R Henning
Heifer calf: Windsorhouse Jamiroquai, A and G Hammill
Heifer Group: Cherryvalley, Dr P Fitzgerald
Young bull: Craigfaddock Maxmillion, D Alexander
Large herd section
1st Mullaglass, R Henning
2nd Cherryvalley, Dr P Fitzgerald
3rd Finn, S Cosgrove
Brood cow
1st Mullaglass Margo, R Henning
2nd Mullaglass Flossies, R Henning
3rd Fearn Hopscotch Monique, Dr P Fitzgerald
Cow family
1st Margo, R Henning
2nd Jellytot , D Baillie
3rd Monique, Dr P Fitzgerald
Stock bull
1st Linhill Kevin, R Henning
2nd Creaga Malibu, Dr P Fitzgerald
3rd Glasgeivnagh Willow 15th, S Cosgrove
Junior bull
1st Craigfaddock Maxmillion, D Alexander
2nd Cherryvalley Oak, Dr P Fitzgerald
3rd Cherryvalley Ortan, Dr P Fitzgerald
Bull calf
1st Priestland Cain 5th, R Henning
2nd Craigfaddock Northern Light, D Alexander
3rd Cherryvalley Powerliner, Dr P Fitzgerald
Heifer calf
1st Cherryvally Pandora, Dr P Fitzgerald
2nd Cherryvalley Penelope, Dr P Fitzgerald
3rd Cooper Mini, T McGuigan
Group of heifers
1st Cherryvalley, Dr P Fitzgerald
2nd Lowtown, Ambrose McCullough
3rd Mullaglass, R Henning
Small herd section
1st Glebefarm, A Shaw
2nd Linhill, J P McFadden
3rd Croft, R HendersonBrood cow
1st Glenisla Waterloo Andrea, A Shaw
2nd Ballylinney Asphodel 1482, J P McFadden
3rd Priestland Crocus 8th, M McKillop
Cow family
1st Cherry, A Shaw
2nd Asphodel, J P McFadden
3rd Crocus, Mark McKillop
Stock bull
1st Tullyjac Lightning, R Henderson
2nd Lisnamanny Lucky, S Kerr
3rd Laird of Longfield, A Shaw
Bull calf
1st Linhill Noel, J P McFadden
2nd Coreen Mango, Jane Allen
3rd Glebefarm North Star, A Shaw
Heifer calf
1st Windsor Jamiroquai, P and A Hammil
2nd Croft Naomi, R Henderson
3rd Magherone Lovely Nia, C Clarke
Group of heifers
1st Rockwood, D Macrory
2nd Linhill, J P McFadden
3rd Glebefarm, A Shaw
Commercial herds
1st R Patton, Islandmagee
2nd D Henderson, Lisbellaw
3rd W J B Fitzsimons, Ballynahinch
Stock bull: R Patton
Group of heifers: R Patton
Group of steers: T Morrow
Heifer calf: D Henderson
Bull calf: D Henderson
Show team award: Rachel Jordan