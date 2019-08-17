Tourism NI launch ‘Taste the Island’

Tourism NI this week unveiled an exciting new programme of food and drink experiences as part of the ‘Taste the Island’ campaign.

The special events, which will be held throughout September, October and November, are a celebration of Northern Ireland’s finest food and drink produce.

Taste the Island’ is a three-year initiative developed in partnership between Tourism NI, Fáilte Ireland and Tourism Ireland that aims to significantly enhance Northern Ireland’s food and drink reputation.

The programme aims to build on the highly successful Year of Food and Drink campaign in 2016 which saw an increase in demand for local produce in international markets, and resulted in Northern Ireland being named an award-winning food destination.

The latest research estimates visitor expenditure at £968m of which approximately one third, £350m, is spent on food and drink. Tourism NI’s Chief Executive, John McGrillen, believes this new initiative will deliver even more growth.

“Food and drink accounts for 30% of the total visitor spend here. Internationally, our reputation for great food and drink is growing as demonstrated by the global Best Food Destination award in 2018.

“Research tells us that our visitors position food and drink as one of the top five factors when choosing a destination and they value local produce highly.

“We have been working with our industry partners to bring our food story to the world. Taste the Island will celebrate the quality, innovation, creativity and entrepreneurship within our industry and offer a compelling programme of authentic food and drink experiences to motivate visitors to travel to Northern Ireland,” he added.

Pictured at the launch are Helen Troughton and Matthew Kinloch (Armagh Cider Company), Charlie Cole (Broughgammon Farm), Cathy Chauhan (Lough Neagh Fisherman’s Co-Op) and Barbara Hughes (Hughes Craft Distillery) with Failte Ireland’s Tracey Coughlan, Chef Paula McIntyre, Tourism Ireland’s Louise Finnegan and Tourism NI Chief Exec John McGrillen.