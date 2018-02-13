Tourism NI’s co-op marketing fund encourages visitors to ‘Say Hello to Northern Ireland’

Tourism NI has again teamed up with the Northern Ireland Hotels Federation to launch a co-operative marketing fund designed to help local tourism businesses advertise in the Republic of Ireland market this spring.

Building on the findings from of a report outlining a strategy to grow visitor numbers from the Republic of Ireland, Tourism NI has prepared an itinerary based marketing campaign to encourage visitors from the Republic to travel to Northern Ireland and enjoy a short break.

Local hotels, guesthouses, guest accommodation and visitor attractions from across Northern Ireland were invited to be a part of the campaign using the co-operative marketing funds to boost the impact of advertising efforts.

The Say Hello to More campaign will focus on different geographical areas across Northern Ireland and will feature on television, radio, outdoor advertising, digital and social media and cinema advertising.

Naomi Waite, Tourism NI director of marketing, commented: “This is the third tranche of marketing activity in the Republic of Ireland market in recent years as we compete for a share in the lucrative short break market. Previous Say Hello to More campaigns helped deliver 221,000 overnight trips by Republic of Ireland residents to Northern Ireland, contributing £40 million to the economy.

“We have created this campaign around the findings of the Republic of Ireland recovery taskforce report in a bid to make the Republic of Ireland market worth £140 million to the local economy by 2025. Say Hello to More will focus on educating consumers on what Northern Ireland has to offer for a short break. It will profile hotels, guesthouses, guest accommodation and visitor attractions across Northern Ireland accompanied by easy to follow itineraries and a dedicated web page with offers to suit all tastes and budgets.”

Dunluce Castle, Co Antrim

The campaign will also run across selected outlets in Northern Ireland.

To view the television advert https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=o1JBZ4Tb6O8.

For more information, visit tourismni.com.

Portstewart Beach, Co Londonderry