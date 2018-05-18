Tractor driving courses for 13–15 year olds at CAFRE

The school holidays are just around the corner and many young members of the family will be helping out with the day to day tasks on the farm.

This will inevitably involve everyone working with, and around agricultural vehicles and the associated implements and trailers.

It is vitally important for everyone to be aware of the legislation regarding vehicle licensing for young teenagers.

The Agriculture (Safety of Children and Young Persons) Regulation (Northern Ireland) 2006 and Approved Codes of Practice (ACoP) addresses the risks to young people from agricultural activities, and in particular those arising from agricultural machinery and from hazards found in and around the farmyard.

From the age of 13 years you must obtain a certificate of competence in tractor driving in order to operate agricultural vehicles on the farm.

During July and August CAFRE are running these very popular 13 – 15 year old courses at our Greenmount Campus (Antrim), Loughry Campus (Cookstown) and Enniskillen Campus (Enniskillen).

At CAFRE we are able to provide a range of tractors and equipment to give young people an unrivalled student experience. All our courses are taught by experienced instructors who will guide young people through the training and assessment process.

These courses will be available on the CAFRE website for you to book and pay for a course from 10.00am on Wednesday 30 May 2018.

Visit our website: https://www.cafre.ac.uk/short-courses/safe-tractor-driving-13-15-year-olds

If you have any queries, call our short course admin team on: 028 9442 6880