Tractor run organisers hoping for record turnout

The organisers of this year’s Livingstone Christmas Tractor Run are hoping for a turnout of at least 800 participants on the big day - Saturday, December 30.

Cedric Livingstone, a member of the event’s organising committee, commented: “This is our sixth year, with all the proceeds raised going to the Northern Ireland Children’s Hospice and the Southern Area Hospice Services.”

“Last year, we had 712 tractors taking part. Our aim for 2017 is to break through the 800 barrier. If we achieve this, then I think we will set an Irish record. Tractors of all ages can take part.

“Each year we have seen an increase in the number of participants. Tractors seem to be coming from further afield each year, from over the border, and every county in Northern Ireland. Obviously we trust that this will continue.”

The 2017 event will see the tractors take in a 17-mile route, starting and ending at Armagh Business Park (ABP), Armagh City. It will travel through Markethill, Hamiltonsbawn and Richhill on the way, before returning to ABP for a BBQ, raffle and afternoon’s craic.

“We invite everyone with a tractor to come along,” Cedric continued. “It is only £10 to take part and the proceeds go to the two great charities. Those without tractors are invited along too, to marvel at the large variety of machines that will be on display; so bring your family and friends and join in this great charity event.”

To date the Livingstone Tractor Run has raised over £200,000 for the nominated charities. Year on year the event has grown in size, attendees and the amount it raises for charity.

Anyone who cannot make it on the day can still support the charities by donating online at www.justgiving.com/livingstonetractorrun or by getting in touch with any of the Livingstone family or organising committee.

For further details check out the WA Livingstone Facebook page.

Speaking on behalf of NI Children’s Hospice, Regional Fundraiser Johnny Breen was keen to thank the organisers of the event.

“Without the support of the local community, and events such as the Livingstone Tractor Run, we would be simply unable to care for over 300 local children, and offer support to their families, each year. Each of these babies, children and young people is living with a life-limiting condition or terminal illness, and we provide care and support, free of charge both in our hospice and in their homes.

“The Tractor Run this December will again help us to help local children, and their families over the festive period and beyond. We are extremely grateful to Cedric Livingstone and all his committee, those taking part, sponsors and spectators, and look forward to seeing record numbers of participants on the day.”