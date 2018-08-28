Tractor run planned for Donacloney

Donacloney Mission 18 is organising a tractor run for Saturday, 1st September.

In the months since January 2018, residents of Donaghcloney have become familiar with the “Mission 18: Living Hope for you” logo.

It has appeared on flyers for different events and on social media, and is now to be seen on PVC banners in particular locations throughout the village.

The banners highlight 23rd-30th September and include the denominational names of four churches - Church of Ireland, Elim, Methodist and Presbyterian.

Local butcher William Holmes says: “On Saturday 1st September we’re having a Tractor Run and BBQ, starting at 4.00pm at Donacloney Presbyterian Church car park.

There is a nine mile route planned through Donacloney and Waringstown, followed by a barbecue and the Tractor Story by George Conn in Donacloney Presbyterian Church Hall.”

The 23rd – 30th September on the banner flags up the centrepiece to all that the Living Hope Team has planned. In that week special meetings will be held in Donacloney Elim Church at 8.00pm each evening. The meetings are open to everyone in the village and area, and Baptist Pastor Clifford Morrison will be explaining each night how hope is found in Jesus Christ. Colin Hylands from Child Evangelism Fellowship will be leading children’s events in Donacloney Church of Ireland Hall on the afternoon of Sunday 23rd, and in the early evening of Tuesday 25th and Thursday 27th.

There are also special events for teenagers on different evenings of the week, and the New Line Bus Ministries team will be present in the village.

“We want to say a big thank you to all who have helped so far with Donacloney Mission 18,” says William Holmes.

“It has been wonderful to receive encouragement from people in the village and far beyond. Different people seem to be following the Donacloney Mission 18 Facebook page, and several have said that it’s great to see the churches working together.

“But we all know that Jesus can make a real difference to people’ lives, and we all want people of every age and from any background to find a Living Hope in Him. That’s what it’s all about.”