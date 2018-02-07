Tractor run raises more than £7,000 in memory of Alistair

An event held on Saturday 21st October in memory of Tyrone farmer Alistair Sloss, who lost his life in a slurry accident, has raised an astonishing £7,374 for Christian relief and development agency Tearfund.

Setting off from the family farm in Druminar the tractors passed through Coagh, Cookstown, Moneymore and The Loup. The local community came out to support Alistair’s wife Roberta Sloss and their five children, with 68 tractors taking part in the display.

After the tractor run there was food and entertainment at the family farm with music by country and western singer Neil Hobson, a bouncy castle for kids as well as a vintage tractor display. There was also a raffle with plenty of prizes to be won as local businesses generously donated a range of items.

The money raised will go towards supporting medical, and water and sanitation projects run by Tearfund and their overseas partners in Uganda, Sierra Leone and Egypt.

Roberta Sloss commented: “It was a wonderful day and we were amazed by how many people came out to support us. We are thrilled with the money we have been able to raise in memory of Alistair, and know it will make a difference to those living in extreme poverty.

“The family would like to say a huge thanks to everyone who came on the day and especially those who brought their tractors. We also want to thank our sponsors and all who gave prizes and supported Tearfund generously with their donations. We’re glad everyone enjoyed themselves and feel like the day was a fitting tribute to Alistair.”

Jane Robertson accepted the donation on behalf of Tearfund saying: “We would like to thank the Sloss family for their generous donation. The money raised will help us and our partners overseas provide access to clean drinking water and proper sanitation through projects in Uganda and Sierra Leone, as well as offering medical support to refugees in Egypt.

“Access to clean water, sanitation and medical assistance prevents disease and death but also offers dignity and a hope for the future to those living in poverty or fleeing conflict,” she added.