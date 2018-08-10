Tractor run raises over £10,000

The Northern Ireland Ploughing Association recently held a tractor run in the Ballynure area, in memory of their late Chairman, Wilson Holden, who passed away in November, last year and all money raised went to the Stroke Association. This tractor run saw 188 tractors with visitors from Wales, Scotland and ROI.

The amount raised totalled £10,780 and it is with thanks to all the participants, sponsors and everyone who helped on the run up to the event and on the day. A special word of thanks to Jackson’s Butchers, Ballynure, who were the main sponsors. From left, Sharon Millar, Speech and Language Therapist, Stroke Association; Allen McAnally, NIPA; Emma and Alison Holden; Alison Armstrong, NIPA Secretary; Jonathan Cowan and Adrian Jamison, NIPA; Ursula Ferguson, Head of Services, Stroke Association and Angus Holden. Seated is John Jackson, Jackson’s Butchers, Ballynure.