Tractors for all at the annual Portrush show

The Northern Ireland Farm Toy and Model Show takes place from 2pm to 10pm on Friday 30 November, at Magherabuoy House Hotel, Portrush.

Families and tractor enthusiasts of all ages are invited to come along and visit the longest running model tractor show in Ireland.

Enter an exciting world of miniature toy and model tractors, and uncover the handiwork of local producers offering handcrafted replicas of real machines. Search for old, rare or discontinued models. On offer will be something for all the family, whether you live in the city, town or country, come along and you will be made most welcome.

Benefiting from all proceeds raised in the ongoing prize draws and an auction will be Alzheimers Society who shall be on hand providing information about their local services to the community.

See Muddyfarm Models who produce the muddy Show Tractor themed ‘Round The Yard 5’. These are highly collectable 1: 32 scale models which have been hand customised locally to give the tractors a realistic working look. Twenty muddied Valtra T254V tractors have been produced and these are being launched at the Show.

Meet Dr Andy Sewell of Classic Combines in North Yorkshire who specialises in 1:16 scale agricultural models engineered from brass. Dr Andy is the UK’s and possibly Europe’s foremost creator in his field. Much of his work is used by leading companies seeking precision engineered replicas of their products. With different models ranging from JCB, Massey Ferguson, Fraser, Fleming, Kvereneland, Dowdeswell, Ransomes, Simba, Vaderstad, Accord, Veenhuis, Chafer, Vicon, McConnell and Kidd these really are something special.

Looking for tractor or construction themed clothing? Meet Ian’s Designs who will help you select the right embroidered clothing. Whether it is tractor or digger boiler suits, fleeces or hats there is something for all ages.

Information: www.nationalminitrac.com mobile 07732266502 or Connect with Northern Ireland Farm Toy and Model Show on Facebook and Twitter. Throughout the year there are ongoing updates so take a look in to see what’s going on.