Trade holding firm with bullocks selling to £1480 at Omagh Mart

Trade holding firm with better demand for heavier types.

Bullocks

S McGeown, Drumlea 780k £1480; 730k £1415; 640k £1245, J Cunningham, Kileeshil 760k £1465; 695k £1365; 655k £1305, B Donnelly, Eskra 655k £1260, J Giles, Beragh 645k £1255, M Donnelly, Creggan 630k £1240; 435k £900, S Gormley, Drumquin 590k £1180, R J Robinson, Donemana 510k £1035; 440k £980; 520k £1040, William McFarland, Beragh 540k £1095; 540k £1065; 610k £1180, P Monaghan, Cookstown 575k £1150, N Curley, Claudy 570k £1130; 510k £995, K Doherty, Strabane 505k £1005, B Sheridan, Sixmilecross 530k £1050; 500k £980, M. Collins, Fyfin 445k £900, Peter O’Kane, Drumquin 335k £695 and S Coyle, Mountfield 480k £935.

Heifers

Martin Love, Coa 440k £1020, P McGinley, Eskra 510k £1035; 535k £1100; 490k £1040, Kesh producer 475k £1040; 405k £830, Jas. Love, Fintona 430k £900; 510k £1020, D S Palmer, Gortaclare 570k £1135; 585k £1130; 480k £940, S Cassidy, Tattyreagh 595k £1195; 700k £1275, N. Melaugh, Strabane 530k £1045, R Smith, Gillygooley 600k £1150; 555k £1045, William Doherty, Strabane 575k £1100; 635k £1210, R J Rankin, Castlederg 540k £1010, M Donnelly, Creggan 480k £940, M Collins, Fyfin 375k £855 and Peter O’Kane, Drumquin 340k £705.

Fat cows

Liam Ruddy, Strabane 730k £170; 670k £158; 730k £156, C Devine, Strabane 590k £168; 580k £155, D McAleer, Drumnakilly 730k £156, T Wilson, Newtownstewart 580k £151, H Gallagher, Mountfield 790k £150, William Stronge, Ederney 680k £147, R Thompson, Castlederg 670k £144; 760k £139, J Gallen, Drumnabey 630k £142 and P Rafferty, Carrickmore 670k £138.

Friesian cows

D Short, Drumragh 510k £121; 490k £126, T Atcheson, Fyfin 760k £118, Des Millar, Sion Mills 680k £113, P J Mullan, Tattyreagh 670k £110; 590k £110, S Brown, Beragh 720k £109, M Hamilton, Donemana 610k £107, Fairmount Farms, Claudy 820k £106, W McCay, Castlederg 620k £106 and R Tait, Newtownstewart 710k £105; 720k £102.

Weanlings

J Menary, Ballygawley £780 Limousin heifer, Kesh producer, £720 and £670 Blonde d'Aquitaine heifers, L Monaghan, Ederney £620 Limousin heifer; £565 Limousin bull, C Crumley, Strabane £595 Aberdeen Angus bull, Jas Walsh, Arvalee £555 Aberdeen Angus bull, D Short, Drumragh £500 (4) Aberdeen Angus bulls and S Caldwell, Beragh £500 Hereford heifer.

Dropped calves

W McCrery, Fyfin £395 Belgian Blue bull, N. McCutcheon, Newtownstewart £385 and £365 Aberdeen Angus bulls, Fairmount Farms, Claudy £375 Simmental bull, W Beacom, Tempo £365 Charolais bull, D. McCracken, Seskinore £360 Hereford bull, N Hutchinson, Trillick £355 Charolais bull; £340 Charolais heifer, P Ward, Douglas Bridge £340 Hereford bull, A Hughes, Dromore £340 Simmental bull, L McCarney, Seskinore £340 Charolais bull, D McNamee, Newtownstewart £310 Belgian Blue heifer, P McCanny, Omagh £305 Aberdeen Angus heifer, P Robinson, Newtownsaville £305 Simmental heifer, and J Edgar, Clanabogan £320 Saler bull.

Sale of suckled calves

The final sale of the 2019 season recorded an entry of 240 calves, and with prices of over £3 per kilo, was exceptional for demand.

Bull/bullock calves

D McFadden, Mountfield 305k £900; 260k £760, A McCrystal, Mullaslin 310k £900, K O’Neill, Dromore 310k £890 and £840; 330k £890; 355k £905, B O’Neill, Dungannon 330k £905, B Cullinan, Fintona 320k £870; 470k £1010; 330k £815, N McIlwaine, Plumbridge 340k £860, A McQuaid, Dromore 240k £750, C Conroy, Foremass 285k £800; 380k £955; 430k £935, K Cassidy, Ederney 255k £720; 260k £625, E Cunningham, Cloughfin 255k £710; 270k £680; 315k £790, S Cullen, Ederney 270k £720; 365k £850, P Gormley, Carrickmore 295k £750; 280k £705, A Teague, Dromore 300k £760; 320k £750, A Dobbs, Carrickmore 405k £915, D F Monaghan, Drumskinney 440k £940, Jas Monaghan, Ederney 290k £715, T Connolly, Beragh 180k £570; 255k £680; 290k £710, J Woods, Beragh 300k £770; 315k £785; 380k £850, M McMenamin, Drumquin 315k £780, J Hamilton, Killaloo 355k £800, R Thompson, Ederney 290k £700 and S Gallen, Scraghey 290k £705; 315k £730.

Heifer calves

David Irvine, Lack 240k £805 (336p); 245k £715 and £705; 260k £710, P Slane, Carrickmore 255k £745, N McIlwaine, Plumbridge 345k £960, A Teague, Dromore 305k £790; 285k £740, S O’Brien, Loughmacrory 300k £860; 260k £705; 325k £830, B Cooper, Castlederg 315k £790, J Woods, Beragh 325k £765; 320k £755, B O’Neill, Dungannon 305k £705; 295k £715, S McCusker, Dromore 330k £770; 345k £770, F McGlinchey, Castlederg 240k £680; 270k £690, F Hagan, Mountfield 260k £700, S Cullen, Ederney 280k £750; 250k £670, H Henry, Fintona 240k £630; 290k £730, N Shaw, Leggs, PO. 170k £600; 260k £625, l Doyle, Carrickmore 220k £580 and M E Black, Fintona 240k £600.