Trade holds steady at Omagh

A seasonal entry of store and beef cattle and a large entry of fat cows and dropped calves at Omagh. Trade holding steady in all departments.

Bullocks: McConnell Bros, Gortin 595k £1220; 480k £980, S. Irvine, Irvinestown 510k £1075; 390k £840, S. McCabe, Seskinore 505k £1050; 540k £1060, P. O’Neill, Beragh 525k £1070; 530k £1050; 490k £1070, D. McCabe, Seskinore 505k £1040; 515k £1050, R. Gallagher, Greencastle 525k £1070; 405k £895; 445k £975, B. Sheridan, Sixmilecross 505k £1010; 490k £1005, N. Daly, Omagh 500k £1040; 440k £915, Kinawley, Producer 350k £765; 310k £645, D. Gordon, Drumquin 360k £700 (5).

Heifers: K. McCaffrey, Foremass 450k £1040, B. O’Neill, Beragh 475k £1060; 520k £1045; 540k £1070, A. McFarland, Clanabogan 480k £1010, M. Donnelly, Creggan 500k £1045; 380k £760, P. F. Ward, Mullaslin 445k £900; 525k £1055, J. McKenna, Broughderg 405k £815, E. Coyle, Castlederg 520k £1065, P. Kelly, Loughmacrory 610k £1230, L. McQuaid, Irvinestown 550k £1085, M. Mullin, Sixmilecross 575k £1130; 560k £1090; 610k £1185, G. McGarrity, Carrickmore 555k £1115, C. Gibson, Eglington 460k £910.

Fat Cows: M. Daly, Dunamore 640k £170, I. Anderson, Sixmilecross 630k £163, A. Devine, Tattyreagh 590k £159; 740k £155, J. Hewitt, Drumquin 620k £158, M. Fox, Cashel 580k £158, J. Gilmurray, Mountfeild 750k £149; 800k £140, G. Bradley, Mountfeild 710k £146, K. Quinn, Strabane 680k £145, F. Daly, Carrickmore 760k £144.

Friesian Cows: C. Monteith, Seskinore 630k £119, Wm. Wilson, Killybrack 650k £118; 840k £110, D. Longwell, Omagh 820k £113; 730k £104, J. F. Wilson, Fyfin 790k £109; 720k £100, Thos. Tait, Omagh 640k £107; 670k £102, W. McCreery, Fyfin 650k £105, C. Elkin, Omagh 700k £105; 630k £102; 550k £106, S. Mitchell, Drumlegagh 710k £104, Moo Milk Ltd. Newtownstewart 780k £101.

Dairy Ring: A. McGovern, Fivemiletown £2320; £2300; £2180 and £2100 for four 1st calving heifers.

Dropped Calves: J. Begley, Carrickmore £440 Charolais Bull; £380 Charolais Heifer, Tom Gibson, Beragh £375 B. Blue Bull, Jas. Buchannon, Strabane £375 Charolais Bull; £365 Charolais Heifer, R. S. Keatley, Aghyaran £370 Limousin Bull, D. McClure, Beragh £365 B. Blue Bull, W. McCreery, Fyfin £360 B. Blue Bull, M. E. Kenwell, Dromore £350 and £320 B. Blue Heifers, D. Longwell, Omagh £335 Angus Bull, S&A Wilson, Omagh £315 Hereford Bull, Fairmount Farms, Claudy £305 Simmental Bull, J. Oliver, Dromore £310 Angus Heifer, P. V. McCullagh, Greencastle £290 Limousin Heifer.

Weanlings: M. O’Kane, Drumquin £710 Shorthorn Heifer, R. W. Loane, Kesh £640 Limousin Bull; £595 Limousin Heifer, J. Curran, Dromore £605 Hereford Bull, R. McClintock, Seskinore £590 and £545 Angus Heifers, P. McMenamin, Envagh £520 Shorthorn Bull; £515 Saler Bull.