Trade remains very strong at Lisnaskea Mart

Trade remains very strong for a small entry of Cattle at Lisnaskea Livestock Sales on Tuesday, June 18 with lots more stock required to supply a growing demand.

Highlights this week included a springing Simmental heifer at note to Aberdeen Angus bull which made £1,000.

Weanling steers and bulls sold to £262 per 100kg for a 250kg Limousin to £655, 260kg Charolais to £680 (£261), 290kg Charolais to £720 (£248) with smaller ones selling to £600 for a 240kg Limousin (£250) and reaching a top of £900 for a 420kg Charolais (£214).

Weanling heifers sold to £610 for a 260kg Charolais (£234).

Leading prices:

INCALF COWS & HEIFERS: Lisnaskea producer £1000 for Simmental heifer at note to Aberdeen Angus bull.

Lisnaskea producer 420kg Charolais to £900 (£214), Rosslea producer 340kg Charolais to £790 (£232), 320kg Charolais to £770 (£240), 310kg Charolais to £720 (£232), 320kg Charolais to £700 (£219) and 260kg Charolais to £680 (£261), Lisbellaw producer 400kg Limousin to £740, 370kg Limousin to £650, 350kg Limousin to £570 and 350kg Limousin to £585. Derrylin producer 320kg Limousin to £725 (£226), Rosslea producer 290kg Charolais to £720 (£248), 250kg Limousin to £640 (£256), 290kg Limousin to £635 and 260kg Limousin to £550. Lisnaskea producer 250kg Limousin to £655 (£262), 290kg Limousin to £650, 250kg Limousin to £600 (£240), 240kg Limousin to £600 (£250), 260kg Limousin to £600 (£231), 280kg Limousin to £600 and 250kg Limousin to £570. Kinawley producer 270kg Charolais to £640.

WEANLING HEIFERS: Lisbellaw producer 260kg Charolais to £610 (£234), 250kg Limousin to £565 and 270kg Limousin to £535.