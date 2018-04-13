Trade stands to feature at Holstein NI open day

Support has been flooding in from across the Province for Holstein NI’s charity open day in County Tyrone on Saturday, April 21.

This year’s event will be hosted by the Irwin family – Ida, Alan, Sylvia, David and Heidi, from the noted 170-cow Redhouse Herd based at 51 Drumflugh Road, Benburb, Dungannon, BT71 7QF.

Commencing at 11am, the open day is supported by principal sponsors Dale Farm, Fane Valley and Volac.

Holstein NI’s club secretary John Martin said: “We have been overwhelmed by the support pledged for this year’s charity open day. I can confirm that more than 60 trade and craft stands will be in attendance, and we have numerous items for the charity auction.”

Proceeds from the 2018 open day will be divided equally between three charities - Alzheimer’s Society, Yellow Ribbon NI, and the Pedigree Cattle Trust.

The Irwin family has generously donated a pedigree heifer calf for auction. The seven-month-old Redhouse 1637 Phantom Ida PLI £369 was sired by SSI Kingpin Phantom ET, and is bred from five generations of VG and EX dams. Her dam is Redhouse Razor Ida EX90 who averaged 11,869kgs at 4.09% butterfat and 3.09% protein in two 305-day lactations.

Armagh herd owners Ivor and Cecilia Broomfield, who hosted the club’s inaugural open day in 2016, have donated the potential eleventh generation VG/EX heifer Moneyquin Unix Peach PLI £198. Born in September 2017 she is by the Amighetti Numero Uno son Croteau Lesperron Unix ET, and is bred from Moneyquin Smokin Peach VG85.

Other items for the auction include a framed rugby jersey signed by Ireland centre Chris Farrell; a painting by Portadown artist Shirley Haffey; 300T of Silo King; 25L Healthy Hooves from Northern Farm Supplies; five straws of Josuper and five straws of Pinetree Firefly from Genus ABS, a slat lifter from Woolsey Concrete; a £200 teeth whitening voucher from DJ Maguire and Associates; and a 200L drum of teat dip from Kilco.

In addition Holstein NI is staging a charity raffle. The winning tickets will be drawn at the open day, and the top prizes include an Ireland rugby shirt signed by Grand Slam team captain Rory Best, one night B&B for two people at the Galgorm Resort and Spa in Ballymena, and one night B&B for two at the Manor House Hotel in Killadeas.

Holstein NI chairman Tommy Henry said: “The countdown is on ahead of our charity open day. I’d like to take this opportunity to thank our sponsors, and the various companies who are supporting our event.

“The Redhouse Herd is a popular venue for the event, and we are striving to deliver a fun-filled day for all members of the family. Activities for the younger visitors include jumping clay crafts, bouncy castles and a quad train.”

John Martin added: “Refreshments will be available throughout the day, and visitors will also have an opportunity to taste many of the products from Dale Farm brands such as Dromona, Spelga, Mullins Ice-Cream and Fivemiletown Cheese.”