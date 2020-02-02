Tradition of foraging seaweed back to life by the Wilsons from Kilkeel

John B Keane said: “God created seaweed, the seaweed made the world”.

Michelle Wilson from Kilkeel established Crawford’s Rock seaweed company in 2018. Her ancestors had foraged along the Co Down coastline for the seaweed, shoulk which is commonly called laver or nori. In the north west of Northern Ireland we call it “sloke”. It’s the dark black seaweed that you see wrapped round sushi rolls.

As custodians of the shore Michelle’s family had the kelp seaweed rights and her great grandfather distributed this to local farmers for agricultural purposes. With seaweed now bang on trend, the family have brought the tradition of foraging seaweed back to life with their company.

The name Crawford’s Rock is named after a landmark rock just off Hole Port where Derryogue Harbour used to be.

It is situated “ where the mountains of Mourne sweep down to the sea”, with perfect views of Slieve Binnian.

I discovered Michelle’s seaweed salt with chilli and sesame before Christmas and have been using it as a seasoning ever since.

It’s particularly good with mushrooms – heat some oil in a hot pan, add the mushrooms and season.

Healthy and deliciously tasty. The health benefits of eating seaweed are well known – they contain iodine to support thyroid function, are a good source of vitamins and minerals, help to delay hunger, may reduce heart disease and cuts down on the risk of type 2 diabetes by improving blood sugar control.

Michelle also gave me a recipe for a cure all.

Carrageen moss is a seaweed with purple and golden fronds. It was used traditionally to make a set milk pudding but she uses it in a cure for respiratory ailments. Soak the moss in cold water for 15 minutes then transfer to a pan and cover with water.

Simmer for 15 minutes then strain through a sieve.

You can add ginger, cloves, cinnamon and a spoonful of honey to the resulting liquid. It’s great for sore throats and colds.

The liquid will turn to jelly when cool but will keep for a week.

In the past seaweed was very much a peasant food that sustained us through hard times.

Nowadays it’s an extremely fashionable superfood. Chefs have embraced the flavour and dramatic appearance of seaweed. It’s also a great replacement for salt in our diet.

The first recipe is for a soda bread flavoured with laver seaweed. The laver adds a delicious savouriness to the bread. You could serve this with good local butter but I’ve added a recipe, using Crawford’s Rock rosemary and garlic seasoning, for an umami butter.

Umami is that salty, zingy taste you get from parmesan cheese and soy sauce.

The butter would also be great as an accompaniment to grilled meats or fish or tossed into some sauté potatoes at the end.

Lamb and seaweed might seem like an odd combination but it’s one that works. The French season a roast leg of lamb with anchovies and the same principal works with seaweed.

My other recipe is for lamb loin rolled in laver and roasted and served with roast carrots tossed in Crawford’s Rock seaweed seasoning with chilli and sesame and ginger.

A total knock out of flavours.

If you want to try Michelle’s products she’s at St George’s market in Belfast on a Friday or can be sourced in the Farm Shop in Saintfield and The Dairy in Glenoe. Other outlets can be found on the Food NI website.