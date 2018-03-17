If you passed your car driving test on or after 1 January 1997 and you want to tow a caravan or certain trailers, you may have to take a specific practical driving test.

Drivers who gained their licence after this date are limited to vehicles up to a maximum of 3,500KG authorised mass, towing a trailer up to 750KG, or a vehicle and trailer combination up to 3,500KG MAM - providing the MAM of the trailer doesn’t exceed the unladen mass of the towing vehicle. If you wish to tow a caravan or trailer combination which exceeds these weight limits, you will need to pass an addition driving test in B+E.

Lantra offers a certified training course that has been designed to prepare learners for the practical B+E driving test. The one day Lantra Awards Technical Award in Trailer: B+E Test Preparation will ensure that learners:

q Understand the requirements of the B+E driving test, appreciating the standards of driving required to pass the driving element of the test through practice in a variety of road conditions similar to those likely to be used during the test

q Gain experience in coupling/uncoupling the trailer to/from a vehicle following test standard procedures

q Practise reversing the vehicle and trailer (unit) within the dimensions required for the test and appreciate the standards required to pass the manoeuvring element

q Understand the vehicle, trailer and loading criteria for the test and receive feedback.

This course is a mixture of theory and practical training and learners will receive feedback on their performance.

To find a Lantra Awards training provider offering this course, visit www.lantra.co.uk/CourseFinder, or contact the Northern Ireland office on ni@lantra.co.uk or 07867 908 171.