Training division - supporting members

The Ulster Farmers’ Union (UFU) training division was established to cater to the needs of members, by providing a range of courses that will help them with the day-to-day running of their farms.

Members can avail of a range of courses that will assist them with various aspects of their farm business, at a discounted price.

The in-house service enables farmers to get the training they require without having to endure the added stress of long distance travel and time constraints.

UFU president Ivor Ferguson said: “We got a clear steer from our membership. They were frustrated that often there were long wait-lists or they had to travel long distances to access training. We teamed up with CSL and Lantra approved trainers to help address this and make it easier for our members to get the training they need for their business. With 20 per cent off, it adds fantastic value to their membership.”

The four initial courses that members can take part in are, safe use of pesticides, boom sprayer, hand held applicator and rodent control. Initially, the courses will be delivered in six locations across Northern Ireland; Armagh, Dungannon, Limavady, Ballymoney, Banbridge and Enniskillen.

The following courses are taking place in Limavady, Co. Derry, with other dates and locations to be confirmed. The UFU encourages all members to register their interest in the course on the UFU website, even if the date does not suit.

- 11th July - Safe use of pesticides

- 18th & 19th July - Boom sprayer

- 29th July - Telehandler course

For more information or to book any of these courses, visit the UFU website at www.ufuni.org or call Countryside Services on 028 877 89770.