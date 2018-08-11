Training for responsible use of antibiotics

With a growing demand for robust training in the use of medicines on farms, the Animal Medicines Best Practice (AMBP) training programme has been developed by the National Office of Animal Health (NOAH) in partnership with Lantra and stakeholders from across the food supply chain.

Tailored e-learning courses have been developed to provide farmers and their vets with tools they need to support the responsible use of antibiotics on farms. The range of courses available include:

q AMBP - Antibiotics in Dairy

q AMBP - Antibiotics in Pigs

q AMBP - Antibiotics in Beef

q AMBP - Antibiotics in Sheep

Each course covers the fundamentals of antibiotics and antimicrobial resistance (AMR) with a mix of theory and practical applications such as on farm antibiotic management, responsibilities and best practice in responsible use. Each sector (Dairy, Pigs, Beef and Sheep) has a set of modules, including two core modules and a sector focus module which they choose.

This training is accessible online and can be accessed through the Lantra e-learning platform www.elearning.lantra.co.uk.

Participants who successfully complete the course will receive a Lantra Certificate of Training. To find out more contact the Northern Ireland office on ni@lantra.co.uk or 07867 908 171.