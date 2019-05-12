Training on using a chainsaw on the farm

Chainsaws are a common feature on many farms, used for cutting firewood, felling small trees or topping fence posts.

However, many people fail to recognise that chainsaws are potentially very dangerous machines unless used correctly, wearing the correct protective clothing.

Chainsaws have the potential to cause fatal or major injuries if not used correctly, that’s why it’s essential that anyone who uses a chainsaw either on the farm or at work, receives adequate training and is competent in its use. Users must understand the risks involved, know what clothing they should wear and have appropriate communication arrangements in place in the event of an emergency.

Lantra develops high quality training that provides the essential knowledge and skills required to operate a chainsaw; we work closely with the Health and Safety Executive (HSE) to ensure that our materials reflect current safe working practices.

Lantra offer a range of chainsaw courses, from basic courses for occasional users to specialist training for those working in forestry and arboriculture.

The Lantra Awards Chainsaw Maintenance and Cross-Cutting training course is suitable for occasional users, such as those on the farm. This two day course is designed to provide users with the appropriate techniques and safety guidelines to ensure they are not only confident when using a chainsaw, but also aware of relevant health and safety guidelines to ensure their protection.

All Lantra Awards courses provide an opportunity for learners to gain an industry recognised certificate and the training includes theory and practical activities during the day.

To find a local Lantra Awards provider offering this training, visit www.lantra.co.uk or contact the Northern Ireland office on ni@lantra.co.uk or 07867 908 171.