‘Training the trainer’ succession sessions

Following a successful pilot in Northern Ireland, The Prince’s Countryside Fund are continuing their ‘training the trainer’ project, intended to train professionals who work closely with farming families, to support conversations around sensitive topics such as succession planning.

The Fund recognises the desperate need for farming families to plan for the future, and the lack of trained professionals that they can turn to for help.

Beth Summers, Programme Manager at The Prince’s Countryside Fund said: “Feedback from our session in Northern Ireland was overwhelmingly positive, and conversations with many of the farmer networks across the UK have demonstrated a real need for more staff to be trained to facilitate these kinds of conversations and in turn support farming families during this period of change.

“We hope that this programme helps prepare those working in the agricultural support sector to ensure a diverse farming landscape for the future.”

The workshops, delivered by Heather Wildman of Saviour Associates, cost £25+VAT per person and will train up to 20 individuals on a one-day course in areas including: What is succession facilitation? What is my role and where do I fit in? How do I structure a meeting to ensure a constructive outcome?

The workshop will involve: Group and 1:1 working, Building up practical tips and advice on how to facilitate difficult conversations, The opportunity to learn from others’ experiences, Role play and real-life scenarios. For further information contact Beth Summers, Programme Manager at The Prince’s Countryside Fund on 020 7566 8793 or beth.summers@bitc.org.uk