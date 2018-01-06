Tranche 2 - Tier 1 now open for applications

Farmers and growers are reminded that the second Tranche of Tier 1 of the Farm Business Improvement Scheme – Capital (FBIS-C) opened for applications on Thursday and will close at 4pm on 2 February 2018.

Tier 1 of FBIS-C is designed to support smaller scale investments that will improve the sustainability of farm businesses. It will support the purchase of equipment and machinery, costing from £5,000 to £30,000, from a list of eligible items. Grant support under this Tranche will be subject to budget availability.

FBIS-C Tier 1 is delivered by Countryside Services Limited on behalf of the Department of Agriculture, Environment and Rural Affairs (DAERA).

Countryside Services will be hosting a series of information sessions in January. These will focus on the scheme requirements, how to apply and what is eligible under Tranche 2 of Tier 1.

More details are available on the Countryside Services website at: www.countrysideservices.com or by contacting Countryside Services on 0845 026 7535 or by emailing them at: tier1@countrysideservices.com

Guidance on the Tier 1 application process, List of Eligible Items, Indication of Support Letter (bank letter), ‘Making it Safer’ Risk Assessment, Explanatory Booklet, FAQs and how to apply can be found on the DAERA website at https://www.daera-ni.gov.uk/articles/farm-business-improvement-scheme or the Countryside Services website at: www.countrysideservices.com