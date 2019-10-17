Transition cow management event

Over 80% of problems such as mastitis, hypocalcaemia (milk fever), retained foetal membranes, ketosis and displaced abomasums in dairy cows can usually be traced back to poor management during the transition period.

Poor transition from the dry period into lactation is costing Northern Ireland dairy farmers up to 5p/litre in production losses, as well as long-term herd health implications. Cows managed properly will lead to improved transition success with a higher milk yield, improved health and increased fertility.

To help address this problem, Lakeland Dairies Dairy Development Programme, in partnership with Lakeland Agri, are holding an event on the farm of Jim Smyth, 7 School Road, Jerrettspass, Co. Down BT34 1SX on Friday 18th October at 11am.

Speakers include Dr Andrew Pine, Ruminant Director at Premier Nutrition. Andrew’s extensive global experience in the ruminant industry makes him one of the leading experts in dairy nutrition. He heads a team of ruminant specialists within Premier Nutrition with a particular focus on improving transition management and herd performance.

Sixty Lakeland Dairies suppliers are now involved in the Transition Management System (TMS) programme, recording and evaluating cow health at this critical period. This farm meeting will highlight the results of the TMS programme to date and to focus on the importance of the dry and transition periods. There are spaces available for more suppliers to join the TMS programme and an opportunity to do so will be afforded to interested parties on the day.

This promises to be a very interesting and informative event for anyone who wishes to learn more about transition cow management and the potential returns on yield, health and fertility for their own herd.

Any queries regarding the event contact Niall McCarron on 07785469219.

Meanwhile, The Board of Lakeland Dairies met on Friday, 11th October and set a price for September milk.

In the Republic of Ireland, a price of 30.03/l (including VAT) has been agreed for milk supplied in September. The price has been held from last month.

In Northern Ireland, a price of 24.50p/l will be paid for September supplies. Again, the price has been held from last month.

Commenting on the price, the Co-op said: “The escalation of trade wars as well as the continued uncertainty around Brexit is casting a shadow on the dairy markets. Returns for many of the key products have now stabilised after a period of significant price pressure over the summer. Lakeland will continue to monitor the market closely in the coming weeks.”