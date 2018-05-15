Translink announces transport plan

Translink and RUAS are encouraging visitors to the Balmoral Show, 16 – 19 May 2018, to plan their journeys and make smart moves using special bus, coach and train travel arrangements.

Announcing this year’s public transport plans for Ireland’s largest agricultural event, Translink Group Chief Executive Chris Conway said: “We’re pleased to support the show once again during this milestone 150th year and have worked closely with organisers to help deliver another successful event.

“We’re encouraging visitors to plan their journey online at www.translink.co.uk/balmoralshow2018/ and visit our Team Translink Stand at the show to find out more about exciting public transport developments like Bus + Train Week and Glider,” said Chris.

Rhonda Geary, Operations Director, RUAS commented: “With just a week to go to this year’s Balmoral Show, preparations are well underway. We are looking forward to welcoming thousands of visitors to Balmoral Park over the course of the four days, with the show adding in a Saturday date again following on from the success of last year. As always with so much to see and do at the show it’s important to get there in good time and relaxed. We have once again teamed up with Translink to provide coach day tours from a range of regional towns; this offers a convenient and economical way to visit the show.

“Our complimentary shuttle bus service from Lisburn train station to the show will also be in operation again. This service has operated very successfully with shuttle bus passengers enjoying quick access to the showgrounds. Bus passengers who purchase early bird tickets on the Balmoral show website will also be able to enjoy priority entrances to the show.’’

Special coach day tours are available to purchase online and from selected Ulsterbus stations offering a return journey to Balmoral Park and Show admission for just £34 (adult) & £12 (child)**. Service departure points include Derry~Londonderry, Limavady, Strabane, Omagh, Enniskillen, Dungannon, Antrim, Magherafelt, Ballymena, Ballymoney and Coleraine with other locations also served along these main routes.

The show starts at 9.30am each day and Translink is providing a free and frequent Translink shuttle bus service running between Lisburn Train Station and the showgrounds from 9.00am – 6.20pm (Wed & Sat)/8.20pm (Thurs)/7.20pm (Fri). Exhibitors can also use a special shuttle service available from 8.30am. Anyone using either the free shuttle bus or special coach package deal can also enjoy priority show entry.

For additional convenience, there will be enhanced train capacity on local services and selected morning trains coming from the North will run through to Lisburn so passengers will not need to change trains in Belfast. For Enterprise customers travelling between Dublin and Belfast, Translink has increased the number of services that will be stopping at Lisburn on each day of the show.

A range of discount travel tickets are also available including a Family & Friends day ticket and a third-off day return tickets on NI Railways, Goldline coach and Ulsterbus services after 9.30am ***.

For passenger comfort, visitors are being encouraged to avoid peak travel time and make their journey to the show after 9.30am. Shuttle bus passengers are also encouraged to pre-book their Show ticket and senior smartpass customers can take advantage of their free travel on scheduled services to get to the event.

For further travel information including ticket purchase click www.translink.co.uk/balmoralshow2018/ or call 028 9066 6630. For the latest travel updates follow @Translink_NI #smartmovers on Twitter. For Balmoral Show information click www.balmoralshow.co.uk.