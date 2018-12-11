Tremendous show of 40 pairs of lambs at Christmas show and sale

The annual Christmas show and sale of lambs was held on Thursday, November 30th at Ballymena Livestock Market.

With a tremendous show of 40 pairs of lambs, the competition was tough but thanks to judge Mr Steven Glenn from Co Down he narrowed each class down to first, second and third place.

Prize Winning pair of Mule Lambs, included in picture is Judge Mr S Glenn, Co Down, Jean McCurdy from Fane Valley Stores who kindly sponsored the Mule Class, R McKay, L Anderson and J Connon

Once the judging of classes had been done it was time to find out the overall Champion pair of lambs.

Congratulations must go to B and W McAlister, Kells on receiving supreme champion with a pair of Texel X Lambs which later sold through the ring at £230 weighing 23.5kg.

The reserve champion went to E and J Gould, Ringsend for a pair of Suffolk x Lambs selling to £130 for 30kgs.

A special thank you to Mr Glenn for coming along and judging the show, the vendors for taking time to show their stock, the sponsors of the show and anyone who purchased at the sale.

Prize Winning Pair of Blackface lambs from M & R Smyth, Coleraine

The prize winners were as follows:

Charollais Class – 1st - B and W McAllister, Kells, 2nd – B and W McAllister, Kells and 3rd – J Anderson, Bushmills. Beltex Class – 1st – I McCaughern, Rasharkin, 2nd – B and W McAllister, Kells and 3rd – J Irvine, Carrickfergus. Mules Class – 1st – L Anderson, Kilwaughter, 2nd – F Connon, Ballymena and 3rd – L Anderson, Kilwaughter. Blackface Class – 1st – M Smyth, Coleraine, 2nd – S Adams, Broughshane, 3rd – S Adams, Broughshane. Dorset Class – 1st – G Cubitt, Glarryford, 2nd – M Moffett, Broughshane, 3rd – G Cubitt, Glarryford. Suffolk Class – 1st – E and J Gould, Ringsend, 2nd – D Mullan, Ringsend, 3rd – J Bristow, Portglenone. Texel Class – 1st – 1st – B and W McAllister, Kells, 2nd – I Jackson, Ballynure, 3rd - J Irvine, Carrickfergus.

Top prices as follows: B and W McAllister, Kells, Texel 23.5kg, £230 (champion), I McCaughern, Rasharkin, Beltex 25kg, £225, B and W McAllister, Kells, Beltex 27kg, £155 (2nd), I McCaughern, Rasharkin, Beltex 25kg, £155 (1st), B and W McAllister, Kells, Char 30kg, £145 (1st), Beltex 25kg, £135, Charollais 26kg, £132 (2nd), I Jackson, Ballynure, Texel 27kg, £132 (2nd), E and J Gould, Ringsend, Suffolk, 30kg, £130 (reserve champion), J Irvine, Carrickfergus, Beltex 26kg, £120 (3rd), Tex 23.5kg, £120 (3rd), I Jackson, Ballynure, Charollais 29kg, £112, J Irvine, Carrickfergus, Beltex 29kg, £112, G Martin, Broughshane, Texel 24.5kg, £110, G Cubitt, Glarryford, Dorset 22kg, £108 (3rd ), E and J Gould, Ringsend, Charollais 25kg, £105, G Cubitt, Glarryford, for 23kg, £105 (1st), G Martin, Broughshane, Charollais 27kg, £100, D Anderson, Kilwaughter, Charollais 28.5kg, £100, M Moffett, Broughshane, Dorset 29kg, £100 (2nd), L Anderson, Kilwaughter, Suffolk 31.5kg, £100, M Buckley, Carrickfergus, Texel 27kg £100, J Anderson, Bushmills, Charollais 27kg £98 (3rd), T Fenton, Rasharkin, Charollais 22.5kg £98, Charollais 22.5kg £98, M Smyth, Coleraine, Blackface 30kg, £95, D Mullan, Ringsend, Suffolk 26kg, £95 (2nd), F Connon, Ballymena, Mule 27kg, £94, L Anderson, Kilwaughter, Mule 27kg, £92 (3rd), F Connon, Broughshane, Mule 28.5kg, £92 (2nd), M Smyth, Coleraine, Blackface 25kg, £92 (1st), I Stevenson, Broughshane, Charollais 22kg, £90, L Anderson, Kilwaughter, Mule 26kg, £90 (1st), H McBratney, Bangor, Charollais 22.5kg, £88, N Hunter, Larne, Suffolk 24kg, £88, J Bristow, Portglenone, Suffolk 24.5kg, £87 (3rd), E and P McCormick, Cushendun, Blackface 25kg, £84, Blackface 23.5kg, £82.

Reserve Champion Pair of Suffolk Lambs from E & J Gould, Ringsend

Prize Winning Pair of Dorset Lambs from W Cubitt, Glarryford

Prize Winning pair of Beltex lambs from I McCaughern, Rasharkin