Trends in herd performance uncovered through dairy costings

In the past year, over 160 farm businesses in Northern Ireland have availed of Dale Farm’s partnership with Kingshay Independent Dairy Consultants.

This partnership came from Dale Farm’s desire to provide management information to farmers based on the data held on milk supplies, quality and price.

In addition, analysing cow numbers and concentrate tonnage fed can generate interesting performance indicators.

There is a huge correlation between Margin over Purchased Feed (the milk value remaining after concentrate cost deducted) and overall farm profitability.

This correlation is borne out by CAFRE benchmarking figures and the results of local independent consultants who track total milk production costs at farm level.

With over a year’s data now recorded on these farms, some interesting trends are beginning to appear. When the farms are categorised, the results (above right) have emerged in data supplied up to and including September 2019 When analysing the herds on the programme, there are no surprises, as the main pointers to profitability are yield, milk quality and targeted feed, which results in a higher margin over purchased feeds.

Given the structure and geography of the typical Northern Ireland farm, the best assessment of profitability for the majority of farms is MoPF/cow, as the goal is to optimise your most limiting resources - land and buildings. Therefore, efficient output per cow place is what counts.

Assessing the figures (above right) shows that the top 25% of dairy herds are larger and have a yield output of approximately 2,000 litres more per cow than the bottom 25% of herds, therefore giving a higher turnover per cow. The difference in milk price over the same range is some 1.24 ppl, with 0.9 ppl coming from improved milk quality for the top performers.

The remaining difference in milk price comes from the top performers receiving greater volume bonuses and these producers also have taken up the Dale Farm fixed milk price schemes to a greater extent.

Higher milk price and extra litres result in the top performers having £645 more milk sales per cow.

These same farms are more focused on grassland management and silage quality, which has resulted in more milk from forage and a lower overall feed rate of 0.29 kg/litre compared to 0.35 kg/litre for the bottom 25% of herds. This translates into almost £600 extra per cow for the top herds. To put this number into context, this is a difference of approximately £60,000 for a 100-cow herd.

Notable features of the top herds

All producers on the programme receive a follow-up visit to help interpret the figures and identify areas for improvement, which would have a positive impact on the bottom line. During these visits, notable features of the better performing herds have been uncovered.

The top herds have yields of over 8,000 litres/cow and are managed on a simple system with a strong focus on grassland management, with grass surpluses managed through speedy intervention to take out as bales. These herds all operate a ‘feed to yield’ system for concentrate allocation through the parlour, which can be a manual system with cows fed in yield bands.

These herds, during the winter months, either feed to yield above set litres from a base TMR ration or target feed to higher yielders using Out of Parlour feeders. Indeed, Out of Parlour feeders are how the top herd on the programme is managed.

No matter what feeding system is employed, each farm makes good use of their nutritionist to fine tune performance and milk recording plays a major part in overall management.

The top herds all have a heat detection system of some type in place, with a strong focus on getting cows in calf, resulting in a tight calving index of less than 390 days.

Another interesting feature is that AI bulls used are not selected solely on milk yield, with fertility index, lifespan and components given more attention.

Whilst no two farms are the same, key basic points, as outlined, prevail on the top farms.

If you are intrigued to see how your herd is performing through a one to one discussion about your business, Dale Farm is willing to assist, so don’t hesitate to get in touch.