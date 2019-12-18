TRI Schools show jumping final at Meadows Equestrian Centre

There certainly was a frosty air at the Meadows Equestrian Centre, as they prepared for the final leg of the 2019 Schools Showjumping League, once again very kindly sponsored by TRI Equestrian, Baileys Horse Feeds and Lisburn Bowl.

The 8.30am start didn’t deter the first riders into Arena 1, many of which were present and correct before 8am! In the Novice 85cms teams, it was another win for the Rathfriland team that once again took home the winning rosettes, followed closely behind by Ballyclare Secondary, with a mere 1.5 seconds being the separating factor.

Elizabeth McCracken riding Naud, Part of the winning primary team the Tiny Terrors

Ballymena Academy were a force to be reckoned with in the Open 1m Teams. Drawn last to go the female quartet had it all to do as Our Lady’s Secondary set a near unassailable target of zero penalties in 90.73. Nonetheless, quick footed rounds and faultless performances saw Ballymena take the winner’s rosettes at the last minute.

A fast and furious round in the 1m Open Individual saw Rory Osbourne from St Patrick’s Grammar School lead the way, throwing caution to the wind Osbourne and his pony ‘Bella Bambino’ bolted through the finish, stopping the clock in 24.72, leaving long time leader Dylan Torrens to settle for second place on the day.

As the winter sunshine began to fade, the final competition for Arena 1 took to the Starters Gate. Winning on the day was Simone Leathem with ‘Coolys Trendy’ for Dromore High School, just ahead of long-time leader Zara Burns from Assumption Grammar, who settled for second place with ‘Tullymurray Sunshine’.

Arena 2 once again was turned upside down, as the final AQE Transfer paper was sat for Year 7 primary pupils. In their opening class, Taylor Knight gave another very impressive performance with Sparkling Delta Dawn, to ensure the maximum league points in the 85cms Individual. Moving then to the 50cms Primary Individual, once again the stars of the future shone brightly with Sophie Burns and the fabulous ‘Magical Merlin’ coming closest to the Optimum time to win the final leg. In the 60cms, Tilly Tumility was on form, bringing ‘Bambi’ home in the winning time.

Sophie Burns riding Magical Merlin, winners of the 50cm individual

Not content with one win on the final day, Tilley and ‘Bambi’ were once again in the winning circle, when also winning the 70cms! Finishing off a very busy day in Arena 2 was the Primary Teams. Winning on the day was the ‘Tiny Terrors’ from Clare, Moyallon and The Academy Primary Schools. Hot on their heels were the Rapid Rebels, who finished in second and Iveagh Little Mixed in third.

With all the legs now completed some final number crunching will be carried out over the next week to determine the winners of the trophies at the Interschools awards night, held in the Belmont Hotel, Banbridge on Saturday 18th January 2020. Tickets are available from the Meadows Office by calling 028 383 22417 and selecting option 1.

Thank you to all parents, Chef d’Equipe and participants for making this year’s league such a success. Finally thanks are extended to all the Judges, Tack and Turn Out Judges, Starters, Arena Crews, Office Staff and sponsors, particularly Gareth McCombe (TRI Equestrian), Judy Maxwell (Bailey Horse Feeds Ireland) and Aoife Loughran (Lisburn Bowl)

Competition results

Rory Osborne riding Bella Bambino, winners of the open individual

50cms Primary Individual

1, Magical Merlin (Sophie Burns) Holy family PS; 2, Candy Pops (Clodagh McEvoy) St Francis Primary School; 3, Scarlett’s Harry (Jennifer Thursfield) Stranmillis Primary School; 4, She’s Got the Lot (Keeva McElhannon) Stewartstown Primary School; 5, Millie (Katie Niblock) Kilkeel Primary School; 6, Buster (Abi Gardner) Holywood Primary School.

60cms Primary Individual

1, Bambi (Tilley Tumilty) Bridge Primary School; 2, Dat’ll Do (Ellie Bingham) Loanends Primary School; 3, She’s Got the Lot (Keeva McElhannon) Stewartstown Primary School; 4, Jasper (Julia Nelson) Ballydown Primary School; 5, Naughty (Harriet O’Hagan) St Jarlaths’ Blackwatertown; 6, Suzie (Ted Geary) Downshire Primary School.

Winners of the novice teams from Rathfriland High School, Sarah Craig, Taylor McKnight and Rosey Herron

Primary teams

1, Tiny Terrors: Thunder (Elizabeth McCracken), Maddie, (Charlotte McCracken), Piggy Bank (Cillian Torrens), Naud (Elizabeth McCracken); 2, Rapid Rebels: Lenny (Alfie Walker), G Maha (Kitty Cullen), Flynn Rider (Lucas Bradley), Percy (Charlotte Betts); 3, Iveagh Little Mixed: Coolaney Breeze (Lily Murphy), Honey Bee (Jack Cowen), Newtown Black Guy (Kitty Cullen), L J Sparky (Tilley Tumilty);

4, Ballydown Primary School: Casper (Julianna Nelson), Boomerang (Selena Brown), Alfie (Sophia Madeley), Knocklishen Willow (Alana Eadie); 5, The Jumping Joeys: Molly (Sarah Gilchrist), Kilmood Lily, (Mya McMullan), Buddytwoshoes (Ellen MacNabb), Harvey, (Oliver Kinnear).

70cms

1, Bambi (Tilley Tumilty) Bridge Primary School; 2, Bronheulog Ruby (Julia Mulligan) Enniskillen Integrated Primary School; 3, L J Sparky (Tilley Tumilty), Bridge Primary School;

4, Honey Bee (Jack Cowan) King’s Park Primary School; 5, Flynn Rider (Lucas Bradley) Fairhill Primary School; 6, Lenny (Alfie Walker) Orchard County Primary School.

Taylor McKnight riding Sparkling Delta Dawn, part of the winning novice team from Rathfriland High School

85cms Novice Teams

1, Rathfriland High School: Asterix (Taylor McKnight), Solitaire Rusty Brown (Rosey Herron), Jasper (Sarah Craig), Sparkling Delta Dawn (Taylor McKnight); 2, Ballyclare Secondary School: Tia (Katie Bamford), Hufflepuff, (Molly McCartney), Nomination (Chloe Stewart), Tia (Emma Bamford); 3, Royal School Armagh: Ice Man (Peter Morton), Who, (Darcy Fehnert), Princess (Peter Morton); 4, Banbridge Academy McWillams: Stuart Little (Laura McClelland), Ten A Penny (Rachel Sands), Flash Harry (Imogen Scott), Simply Dun (Melissa McKinstry); 5, Banbridge Academy Waddell: Monochrome Boy (Molly Davidson), Curious George (Lara Jameson), Cahernacole Boy (Emma Irwin), Flynn Rider (Amber Bradley); 6, Dromore Flyers: Little Me (Sophie Sloan), Killucan Boy (Zara Smyth), TBC (Simone Leathem), Crecora Angel (Poppy Moore).

85cms Novice Individual

1, Sparkling Delta Dawn (Taylor Mcknight) Rathfriland High School; 2, Lismahon Houdini (Ruby Kinkaid) St Malachys High School, Castlewellan; 3, Bronheulog Ruby (Julia Mulligan) Enniskillen Integrated PS; 4, Molly (Lucy Morton) Portadown College; 5, Zulu (Millie Mulvenna) Gilford High School; 6, Reggie (Damon McCann) Lismore School.

1m Open Teams

1, Ballymena Academy: Fendi Spy (Tori Surgeoner), Perhaps B (Charlotte Wylie), Tannaghmore Sue (Myah McLean), Hillside Figaro (Hannah Woolsey); 2, Our Lady’s Grammar School: Dalsown Done & Dusted (Méabh McElduff), Millbar Phoenix (Niamh Morgan), Tynan Dominic Blue (Anna Ó Lorcáin), Millbar Phoenix (Anna Ó Lorcáin); 3, Campbell College: Lackaghmore Frishow (Calum Pearson), Perkins (Ralph Robinson), Zara (Harrison Blaire); 4, Down High Eagles: Boyhers Cookies N Creme (Rachael Broome), Drumcaughey Diamond, Lara Kelly; Derry Mac (Alex Ogle), Diamond Girl (Tara Emmett); 5, Belfast Royal Academy: Amiro Hemmingway (Olivia Quinn), Mojo (Tori Jewiss), Knockagarron Fear Bui Phoenix (Erin McCrea), Knockagarron Fear Bui Princess (Olivia Quinn); 6, Down High Hawks: Curry Granny Wise Guy Duke (Conor Findlay), Boo Hoo Spartacus (Emily Steele), Lissyeagan Bay News (Katie Watson), Night Life (Tory Watson).

1m Open Individual

1, Bella Bambino (Rory Osborne) St Patricks GS Armagh; 2, Sparkling Mr Boom Top (Dylan Torrens) Methody College; 3, Killone Leo (Cara MacNabb) Down High School; 4, Roundthorn Claddagh (Phoebe Beaumont) Glenlola Collegiate; 5, Calinvella (Jessica Mark) Cullybackey College; 6, Duffy (Victoria Lee) Royal School Armagh.

Premier Individual 1.10m

1, Coolys Trendy (Simone Leathem) Dromore High School; 2, Tullymurray Sunshine (Zara Burns) Assumption Grammar; 3, Riley (Ella Heron) Hunterhouse; 4, Allistragh Beauty (Bethany Smith) Royal School Dungannon; 5, Tai (Jessica Nelson) Down High School; 6, Kildromin Banjo (Caoimhe Crozier) - The Wallace.