Tributes paid following death of ‘legend’ Tom Clarke

Tributes are being paid to Tom Clarke, who has been described as a legend in the pedigree livestock industry, following his sad passing.

Tom, of Springfield, Lurgan, passed away earlier today (October 11th 2018) peacefully at Craigavon Area Hospital.

The former proprietor of Portadown Automart Livestock, Tom revolutionised the marketing of pedigree livestock in Northern Ireland and further afield.

The Automart was set up as a livestock auction centre in 1960 as part of George Allens motor car sales business and staged weekly sales of pigs and store cattle. Tom and his wife Myrtle took over the business in 1978 and established a wide portfolio of pedigree events including the Ulster club sales for all the major cattle and sheep breed societies.

Tom was particularly active in Charolais, Holstein Friesian and Texel circles but he was no stranger to any breed or breeder.

He was the dearly loved husband of Myrtle, devoted father of Jackie, Jenny, Libby and the late Thomas Mitchell, father-in-law of David and Bob, loving Papa of Helen, Jonny, Lucy, Kate and granddaughter-in-law Christine.

The funeral service will take place in First Lurgan Presbyterian Church High Street Sunday 14th October at 2pm followed by interment in Lurgan Cemetery.

Family flowers only please. Donations if desired may be made for Air Ambulance NI c/o Malcomsons Funeral Service, 7 Robert Street, Lurgan BT66 8BE.