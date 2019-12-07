Tributes paid to tragic teenager killed in accident

The family of the teenager killed in a Co Armagh farm accident have praised the Newry High School pupil as a happy-go-lucky girl who always had a big smile on her face.

Abbie Nummy, 14, died following an incident at the farm in the Altnaveigh area outside Newry last Saturday.

MLA William Irwin

Her funeral took place at St Mary’s Parish Church in the city centre.

Mourners heard how the popular teenager loved life on the farm and was never happier than when driving and baling with her cousin and uncle.

Conducting the service, Captain Gary Roberts of the Church Army read a tribute from Abbie’s family – and said he was sure “she would want us to remember her with joy” and all the good times together.

The family tribute said: “No matter what you asked her to do it didn’t matter whether the task was clean or dirty – she just did it.

“Abbie loved farming especially the driving bit with her cousin Dylan and her uncle Derek.

“In a way for Abbie, the muckier the job the better it was.”

As well as loving her life on the farm, at school Abbie was a keen hockey and football player who was entered in every event on sports day – her determination ensuring she was often among those winning medals.

Continuing his eulogy, Capt Roberts said: “Listening to the words from Abbie’s family and friends it’s clear that although she lived for just 14 years she packed in so much during that time.

“What an impression she has made upon the lives of those who knew and loved her – both family and friends.

“Abbie lived her life to the full ... she was filled with enthusiasm, topped up with boundless energy ... cram packed with her own special sense of humour.”

Meanwhile, Newry & Armagh DUP MLA William Irwin has offered his sincerest sympathy to the Nummy family following the tragic death of daughter Abbie.

Mr Irwin said: “This is such a terrible tragedy and I offer my sincerest sympathies and prayers to the entire Nummy family circle at this traumatic time.

“There are no words to describe just how difficult this situation is and the time of year makes it all the more tragic.

“Losing a loved one in any circumstance is so tragic but to loose a child is so devastating. I trust the Nummy family will know the support and comfort of the wider community in the days ahead.”

Officials from the Health and Safety Executive NI (HSENI) visited the scene of the tragedy and have launched an investigation, while the PSNI has said a file is being prepared for the coroner.

No further details around the exact circumstances of the tragedy are known at this stage.