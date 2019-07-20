Trillick and District YFC compete in ‘Build It’ heats

Trillick and District Young Farmers’ Club competed in the build it competition on June 25 at Enniskillen Mart.

The club had a successful competition with teams being placed first and third, which was a great result for the club.

Kimi Chambers and Jack Henderson hard at work

The team placed first consisted of Kimi Chambers, David Vance, Jack Henderson and Zara Preston who progressed to the finals of the ‘Build It’ competition at Castlewellan Show.

The Trillick and District YFC team placed third was made up of Charlie Henderson, Harry Kerr, Laura Sproule and Peter Graham, another great achievement for the club.