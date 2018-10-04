Trillick family raises an AMOOZING £26,290.33 for Marie Curie

A family from Trillick has raised an AMOOZING £26,290.33 for Marie Curie.

Mary Alice Monaghan from Trillick was able to spend her final days at home on her farm looking out to see the rolling countryside.

This was made possible as she had the love and devotion of her family enhanced by care and support from the local Marie Curie Nurses.

Son Gerard said: “Following mum’s death the family wanted to give something back to the wonderful nurses who cared for her, and helped make final days peaceful and comfortable. Farming is in our blood so we set about combining farming and fundraising.”

They donated PUNCH, a Limousin cow to be raffled. They embarked on selling tickets all over County Tyrone and Fermanagh during the summer months. Mary Alice’s sons Gerard, Ted and Damian were supported by Ted’s wife Catherine and sons Conor and Stephen and neighbour Ed Bradley. They worked in teams often late into the night selling tickets. They were overwhelmed by the support they received.

The family wish to thank everyone who bought tickets and attended the draw held in the Bridge Tavern, Eskra. Punch was won by Rev Ivan Dingmore from Newtownstewart who commented: “I had no hesitation in buying a ticket to support such a worthwhile cause as many of my parishioners had received expert care from the Marie Curie Nurses. Not for a minute did I think what I would do if I won the prize! I was further astounded to learn that Punch was with calf and is due to give birth in October. I may call the new edition Judy!”

Sheena Havlin, local fundraising manager for Marie Curie said: “When I first met the Monaghan family they told me they wanted to raise £20,000 from raffling a cow. A novel idea I thought with an ambitous target! I was astounded when invited back to the farm to receive the proceeds. Conor and Stephen could not contain their excitement when they ran out to greet me with shouts of, they had beaten their target.

“I was lost for words when they handed me £26,290.33. Marie Curie sincerely thank the family and all who supported their endeavours. This fantastic amount of money will assist us in continuing our work locally.”

Marie Curie is the leading charity providing care to people with any terminal illness in their own homes or in one of its nine hospices. The charity is also a leader in research into the best ways of caring for people with a terminal illness. In addition to this the charity designs and advises on end of life services and works to ensure that the best possible care and patient choice is at the heart of commissioning end of life care across the UK. All Marie Curie services are completely free of charge. Around 70% of the charity’s income comes from donations with the balance of funds coming from the NHS.

For more information visit www.mariecurie.org.uk

Like at www.facebook.com/mariecurieNorthernIreland

Follow on www.twitter.com/mariecurieni

Free Marie Curie Support and Information is available for anyone with questions about terminal illness. Contact 0800 090 2309 or visit mariecurie.org.uk/support