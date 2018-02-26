TSE changes propose transferring costs of sampling to the industry

DAERA has started a consultation on changes to the Transmissible Spongiform Encephalopathies Regulations (Northern Ireland) 2010 including the transfer of the cost of TSE sampling to the farming industry.

The Department said in a statement that since the regulations came into force in 2010, the EU has made a number of amendments to the EU TSE Regulations and reduced controls to reflect the reduced risk posed by BSE. These changes have been applied across the EU and have been implemented administratively in the United Kingdom pending the proposed update to domestic legislation.

In order to update the legislation, DAERA and the Food Standards Agency NI now wish to carry out a public consultation on proposals to amend and replace the 2010 Regulations. In addition a number of minor amendments have also been proposed to clarify and reflect policy, operational and technical changes since the regulations came into operation in 2010.

The consultation also includes a proposal in relation to the cost of TSE sampling. The proposal is that the department would continue to cover the cost of transporting and testing TSE samples, however the cost of taking the sample (approx. £6.50 per animal) will transfer to the farming industry.

There is also a proposal to allow for an independent appeal against the decision taken by the department regarding non-compliance of the regulations.

The consultation will run for eight weeks from today 26 February until 22 April and can be accessed on DAERA’s website: https://www.daera-ni.gov.uk/consultations/consultation-proposals-amend-transmissble-spongiform-encephalopathies-regulations-northern-ireland.