Tullyear wins champion and reserve at Rathfriland Charollais ram sale

The Charollais ram sale in Rathfriland once again proved a popular event with ram lamb averages up on last year and a good clearance.

The judge, Harold McBratney from Donaghadee, choose his champion and reserve from the Tullyear pen of Drew and Stephen Cowan. The champion was a shearling ram sired by Springhill Royal Commander who went on to take the top price of the evening selling for 620gns. The reserve, a great muscled ram lamb by Kilmacshane Skyfall sold for 520gns.

The top priced ram lamb of the night also came from the Tullyear Pen, this one sired by Oakchurch Royal Ryan. The Tullyear pen averaging 461gns for eight sold. The Millhaven Pen of David Cromie also had a good run selling to a top of 450gns averaging 416gns for three sold.

Averages: Shearlings 417gns. Ram lambs 334gns.

Show results:

Shearling Ram: 1st, Drew Cowan; 2nd, Drew Cowan; 3rd, David Mawhinney.

Ram Lamb: 1st, Drew Cowan; 2nd, Malcomson Family; 3rd, David Cromie.

The club would like to thank F S Herron for their generous sponsorship and Gilbert Anderson and Rathfriland Co-Op for organising the event and ensuring that everything ran smoothly.

Charollais Rams sell to 720gns at Dungannon

Prices at the Dungannon Charollais ram sale peaked at 720gns for the champion.

Judge Graham Foster placed the shearling ram shown by the Tullyear Flock of Drew Cowan champion in the Presale Show. Sired by Oakchurch Royal Ryan, this powerful ram later sold for 720gns. Standing reserve was the first prize December born lamb, an eyecatching son of Knockin Paperazzi shown by Ian Goudy this one selling for 400gns. First prize in the January ram lamb class went to a well muscled ram of Alistair Moore sired by Kirkhouse Remo.

Averages: Six shearlings 423. 18 ram lambs 307

Show results:

Shearling Ram: 1st, Drew Cowan; 2nd, Drew Cowan; 3rd, Harold and Rebecca McBratney.

December Ram lamb: 1st, Ian Goudy; 2nd, Drew Cowan; 3rd, McConnell Brothers.

January ram lamb: 1st, Alistair Moore; 2nd, McConnell Brothers; 3rd, William Brown.

The club would once again like to thank J Thompson and Sons for their generous sponsorship and the staff at Dungannon Market for all their help.