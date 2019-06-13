Two charities are the big winners from the annual Route Hunt ball

The Route Hunt 2019 charity ball was held, once again, in the Lodge Hotel, Coleraine.

A great night was had by all and thanks to the generosity of those attending the hunt was able to present a cheque for £1000 to RDA Coleraine and a cheque for £1000 to LIPS (both pictured above).

During the 2018–2019 hunting season, hunt members agreed to contribute £5 for a tumble while out hunting. This generated £100 which was donated to the Air Ambulance NI.

During the summer the Route Hunt plans to hold hunt rides. The first of these is a beach ride on Wednesday, June 19, leaving the White Rocks beach carpark at 7pm with supper served afterwards at the Royal Court Hotel.

Details of rides will be posted on the group’s Facebook.

The hunt masters wish to convey their thanks to all those who continue to support the hunt, which in turn allows the hunt to support local charities.