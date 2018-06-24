Two new appointments made at United Feeds

John Anderson, from Pomeroy in Co Tyrone, has been appointed by United Feeds to the position of Ruminant Nutrition Adviser for counties Cavan and Monaghan.

An agricultural technology graduate from Queen’s University Belfast, he has a strong dairy farming background. As part of his degree studies, John spent 12 months getting first-hand experience of the dairy farming industry in New Zealand where he gained valuable experience in grassland management and other aspects of farm systems there which will be invaluable to his new role.

David Simpson, from Killyman in Co Tyrone, has been appointed by United Feeds to the position of Ruminant Nutrition Advisor for County Armagh.

He has a Higher National Diploma in agriculture from CAFRE, Greenmount, and has an extensive background in both dairy and beef production. David has spent the last number of years working in a sales’ environment within Northern Ireland’s farm supply sector and looks forward to the opportunities ahead in his new position.

The appointments reflect United Feeds’ ongoing commitment to providing bespoke nutritional solutions and excellent customer service to farms across the province whilst continuing to grow the business.