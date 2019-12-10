Two new products from Moore Concrete

This year’s Royal Ulster Fair will see Moore Concrete unveil two new additions to the company’s already comprehensive slat range.

These are a new 15-feet long, 7 inch deep gang slat and a new XL safety slat. The company’s Moore Concrete Keri McGivern takes up the story: “The new 15 feet long, 7-inch-deep slat option reflects the growing demand throughout the UK & Ireland for longer slat sizes in new buildings. With a 4.5T tractor loading capacity these slats are a great addition to our range, developed specifically to support farmers looking to the future by developing modern livestock housing units.

“Similar to our existing slat range these are available in our increasingly popular Surefoot™ finish, ensuring this design can incorporate the 50% additional grip it provides.

“In turn this delivers many production benefits including a reduction in the number of slips and falls on-farm plus a more than significant decrease in calving interval.”

The new XL safety slats again reflect a growing demand at farm level for longer slats with greater accessibility.

Keri McGivern again: “The XL safety slats are available in two thicknesses, 7 inch deep up to 15 feet and 10 inchup to 16 feet 5” in length. Both specifications are tractor bearing.”

Keri went on to point out that the key feature of these new XL safety slats are the enlarged mixing point.

She explained. “The new opening is 1,000mm long by 940mm wide. This facilitates all modern slurry pumps. Enhanced safety standards are paramount on all farms. Our new slats have been designed specifically with this in mind.”

Moore Concrete will be exhibiting arrange of other products on its Winter Fair stand. These include in-house drinkers, tractor weights, and the company’s increasingly popular Ox Strain posts.

RhondaGeary, Operations Director, with the Royal Ulster Agricultural Society (RUAS), recently called-in at Moore Concrete’s premises outside Ballymena.

She commented: “Moore Concrete has been a strong supporter of both Balmoral Show and the Winter Fair for many years.

“The impact made by the company’s stand at both events is a fitting tribute to the commitment shown by the Moore Concrete staff in showcasing all that is good about the business.

“I look forward to seeing the team again at what is shaping up to be the biggest and best RUAS Winter Fair to date.”

Moore Concrete will be located on Stand EK77 in the Eikon Pavilion at this year’s Winter Fair.

For further information, telephone (028) 2565 2566 Ext 1 or view the website at www.moore-concrete.com