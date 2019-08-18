Two weeks left to register for event

There are still spaces for farming families to sign up to get free business skills training through The Prince’s Farm Resilience Programme, organised by The Prince’s Countryside Fund and delivered in Cookstown, County Tyrone.

Aimed at dairy, beef, and sheep farmers, the Programme helps farming families to make changes to improve their business – 83% of farmers said they have made greater efficiencies because of taking part, and nine in 10 feel more confident for the future.

Comprised of a series of workshops delivered by experts, the Programme looks at topics such as practical cost management, business planning, succession and managing your farmed environment.

Geoff, a Northern Irish farmer who took part in the Programme last year said: “I wanted to take my business to the next level, and saw it as an opportunity to receive some vital mentorship and up to date information for the business - it’s a great resource for information from the consultants and from other farmers too.”

You can find out more about the Programme at www.princescountrysidefund.org.uk/farmresilience or contact Gillian Reid on 02 8867 60040 or gillian@ruralsupport.org.uk.

The Programme has been confirmed for farmers near the following locations: Aberdeenshire, Carmarthenshire, Cornwall, Kent, Lancashire, Norfolk, Northern Ireland, Orkney, Shropshire, South Hams, Yorkshire.

The Prince’s Countryside Fund was established by HRH The Prince of Wales in 2010 and aims to enhance the prospects of family farm businesses and the quality of rural life.

To find out more, visit the Fund’s website at www.princescountrysidefund.org.uk