Two years of the Air Ambulance

This month marks two years since the Air Ambulance first took to the skies in Northern Ireland and since then it has been tasked to over 931 emergency missions.

From its base near Lisburn, the Air Ambulance can reach any part of Northern Ireland in approximately 25 minutes.

Kerry Anderson, Head of Fundraising for AANI said: “Each time the helicopter lifts off we are aware that someone is in great need and that, thanks to the generosity of people locally, the HEMS team can offer the best chance of saving a life. The Air Ambulance is there for any one of us and might one day save your life or that of a loved one.”

To find out more about the charity, visit Air Ambulance Northern Ireland’s Facebook page, visit www.airambulanceni.org or call 028 9262 2677.